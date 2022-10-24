The District 10 1A girls volleyball tournament begins Tuesday with three Crawford County teams taking the court in their respective first round matches.
Maplewood, Cochranton and Cambridge Springs are all vying for a district championship since only one team from District 10 will make it to the state playoffs. However, each team will have to make it past their respective first round opponents.
(1) Maplewood vs. (8) Kennedy Catholic, 6 p.m.
Meadville Area Senior High School
Maplewood enters the District 10 1A tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a record of 15-1. The Lady Tigers shared the Region 2 title with Cochranton, but earned the top seed due to earning a better regular season record.
The Tigers enter the matchup with Kennedy Catholic ranked No. 9 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll for 1A. The Tigers also enter the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after beating Cochranton in the regular season finale.
“I just think that we’re starting to turn the corner at the right time,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “Cochranton’s a very, very good team and it was great match. It could’ve gone either way, but we need to continue that. We also learned from that there’s still some things we need to continue to work on.”
The Golden Eagles enter Tuesday’s matchup with a regular season record of 6-10, which put them in fourth place in Region 1.
“We’re just focusing on hopefully continuing to play the way we have the last couple of weeks,” Bancroft said. “We have to remember that it’s like a new season. Everybody’s even. It’s one game in, one game done.”
The Lady Tigers are led by two-time all-state player Sadie Thomas, who’s lethal as an outside hitter. Besides Thomas, middle hitter Elizabeth Hunter can also rack up kills. Defensively, libero McKenna Crawford can provide digs while setter Bailey Varndell runs the Tigers’ offense.
“We just gotta get some easy points at the service line and be able to consistently pass the ball so we can stay in transition and run our offense,” Bancroft said.
The winner will play either Cambridge Springs or Lakeview on Nov. 1 at a time and location to be determined.
(3) Cochranton vs. (6) Jamestown, 7:30 p.m. Meadville Area Senior High School
The Cochranton girls volleyball team plays Jamestown Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School.
The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. Cochranton finished the regular season 14-2 overall and 13-1 in Region 2 and was the region co-champion with Maplewood.
Cochranton is ranked No. 7 in the state according to the latest poll from the PVC. The Cards’ two losses on the season were to Class 3A Meadville and arch-rival Maplewood.
Leading the Cardinals is senior outside hitter Devyn Sokol. Sokol, the reigning co-region player of the year, is 5-feet 11-inches tall and is assisted by senior setter Dana Jackson. Jackson also dishes assists to outside hitters Brooklyn Needler and Danielle Hoffman. Defensively, senior libero Taytum Jackson leads the Cardinals.
Jamestown was 11-8 overall on the season and is the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
“We have talked about it being a clean slate now for everyone and that every team is hungry for a win,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “No one can be taken lightly and every team deserves our respect and hard work.”
“With that said, we don’t make a big deal about it. We just go about our routines as normal as possible. Maybe throw in a few new drills and continue to emphasize the same things we have all year.”
The winner will play the winner of West Middlesex vs. Eisenhower on Nov. 1 at a time and location to be determined.
(4) Lakeview vs. (5) Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m. Cochranton Junior-Senior High School
Cambridge Springs is the No. 5 seed after finishing the season 9-5. The Blue Devils finished third in Region 1, with only Maplewood and Cochranton ahead of them.
“As long as we come in and play our game, play together, with a lot of talking and if our passing’s good and all that, we’ll have a decent offense if our passing’s good,” said Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner. “We have been doing pretty well in our serving. If we can keep that up, I think we’ll fare well.”
At the front of the net, the Lady Blue Devils have multiple options. Maddie Dragosavac and Claire Mumford are the Blue Devils’ main outside hitters. Opposite hitter Audrey Bullock and middle hitter Brooke Eldred are also capable of earning kills. Emily Boylan and Kylee Miller anchor the Blue Devils’ defense by racking up digs. The Blue Devils’ offense runs through freshman setter Kenda Boozer.
“Our big thing is our passing,” Turner said. “If we can pass well, we’ll be fine. I don’t believe that it’ll be a runaway by no means, but if we come in upbeat and pass well, that means we can run an offense. We have enough girls that can swing and hit the ball, so that I’m not worried about.”
Lakeview finished the regular season 12-6, which placed them in second in Region 1.
“They gotta be a halfway decent team to come out second (in Region 1),” Turner said. “We just gotta be prepared and play our own game.”
