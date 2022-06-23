Eighteen seniors took the court one last time against bitter rivals, teammates and friends in Wednesday’s District 10 boys volleyball all-star match.
Team White defeated Team Orange 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23) at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills. The match was organized by the Tool City Volleyball Club.
“It was a great thing to get the kids out here and get some of the top seniors from District 10 for some light-hearted fun. They were also competitive and got after it,” Team White head coach Dan Hering said. “They made some pretty cool plays out there too.”
Each team was relaxed early on, but the closer each set got to 25, the more serious the athletes got.
Meadville’s Julian Jones hammered a kill off of a Team Orange player’s fingertips to get the set clinching point in the first set.
“It’s pretty cool. I’m not sure if they’ve ever done this before,” Jones said. “It certainly means more to be because it was at my home court. Especially to win my last ever game here, so that was pretty cool.”
For Team White middle hitter Louden Gledhill, the all-star match was a fun opportunity to compete against fellow Cochranton seniors Kyle Hoffman and Jaiben Walker. Gledhill, who led his team with nine kills, let Team Orange hear about his performance with some trash talk.
“In practice I did it a lot so it was fun to do it in front of everybody,” Gledhill said. “It was fun to make it seem funny and do it in a sportsmanship way, but still have a good time while talking trash against my friends.”
Four of Gledhill’s kills came in the second set. When he wasn’t punishing the floor at the House of Thrills, teammates Cameron Schleicher, Mark Sanford or Jaden Wilkins were.
“I’m not a person that talks trash that much, but there definitely was a little bit going through the net. It’s fun to hear, it’s pretty funny,” Jones said. “You guys can’t hear it in the stands, but it’s funny what is said on the court. It’s mainly the Cochranton kid (Gledhill). That’s normally how it goes.”
Schleicher, of Meadville, had two of the final four points in the second set to give Team White a 2-0 advantage in the match.
“It really means a lot to play in this match. Being a senior, it’s devastating whenever you lose out of a sport, especially when we lost to Meadville in the semis,” Gledhill said. “It was a lot of fun to come back with all the guys and play one last time. We’ll probably see each other at outside events, the beach, open gyms and stuff, but to play in front of a crowd one last time with everybody meant a lot.”
Team Orange put on their rally caps in the third set. Sitting tied at 16, the team went on a 9-4 run to close out the set. Hoffman delivered one of his team-high ten kills to secure the set win.
Wilkins set the tone early for Team White in the fourth set with a couple massive swings. He finished with seven kills and five digs in the match.
“It was really fun. All these guys, we grew up playing volleyball against and traveled for JO. This year we had the bummer of getting cut out of the JO season,” Wilkins said. “To play against each other in this all-star relaxed pace game was really fun to do one last time.”
Wilkins was across the net from fellow Saegertown senior Conrad Williams for much of the night. Williams had four kills and three digs in the match.
“I was talking to him the whole time saying I was gonna block him. Of course the one time I did it came back over,” Wilkins said. “It was all fun and games. We all took it seriously in a sense, but we’re all friends so we went out there and had fun and played our game. It was fun to play with teams we didn’t play with all year.”
It looked like Team White was going to run away with the fourth set, but Team Orange went on a 7-2 run to even the set at 20. Each team traded points to tie again at 23-23, before a Gledhill slam and a Schleicher block put the match away for Team White.
“I thought they did an excellent job. After the first set we had an injury so we had to switch things up a bit but they adapted,” Hering said. “The neat thing is they know how to play volleyball and they know the game. When you have kids like that they can adapt when things happen. I’m proud of the way these kids represented District 10 in their four years in school.”
Stuffing the stat sheet for Team White was Jones with seven digs, five kills, four assists and three aces. Sanford had five kills and two aces, while Dan Easly recorded 16 digs, seven assists and six kiils. Carter Osborn dished 15 assists.
On the opposite side, Caden Mealy recorded 25 assists, seven digs, four kills and two aces for Team Orange. Nick Malina led the defense with 16 digs. Walker added eight digs and three kills.
“I think it worked out great. Obviously the match was very closely contested so that was nice to see,” Team Orange head coach Justin Johnson said. “These guys got to come out and play one last time and I think they enjoyed and I’m glad they got the opportunity to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.