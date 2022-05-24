A teenager’s favorite food? Chicken wings would be a favorable answer.
Aiming to get his players fired up for today’s District 10 Class 4A playoff game against Grove City at Slippery Rock University at 4 p.m., Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione took his players to Hunter’s Inn on Sunday night to enjoy some delicious wings, and to offer some fiery words of encouragement.
“All year on mound visits, I asked the kids what kind of wings they like … to settle down the situation on the mound,” said Tartaglione, in his second year at the helm of MASH. “So, why not take them all for wings to get ready for the playoffs.”
Will the Bulldog bats against Grove City be as hot as some of those wings? Tartaglione has a strong feeling they will be.
“Our players will be ready to play,” he said. “We are a year older, and all the kids had the playoff experience last year. I believe our kids know what to expect now in playoff atmosphere. Now, we are focused on winning and moving on.”
The playoff clash is the rubber match between Meadville (10-8) and Grove City (12-7) as the Region 2 squads split during the regular season – the Bulldogs notched an 8-7 victory on April 6, but suffered a 15-4 loss on May 2.
When asked to recap the two games, Tartaglione offered, “In our win, we hit the ball and knocked their No. 1 pitcher (Dylan McElhinny) out early. In our loss, we didn’t hit, and our pitching had a bad start to the game, and it snowballed from there.”
Tartaglione expects McElhinny to get the ball at Slippery Rock University. The senior right-hander had an outstanding regular season, going 4-2 with a 2.43 earned run average, while striking out 58 batters in 46 innings of work.
“He has a good fastball and hits his spots well, and also has a good off-speed pitch,” said the MASH skipper. “The key is getting him early in the count.”
Tartaglione will counter with junior hurler Brady Walker, who was also 4-2 during the regular season with a 2.14 earned run average, while striking out 50 batters in 39 innings of work.
“Brady lives in the zone and has a good fastball and off-speed pitch … I’m expecting a strong outing from him.”
The Bulldogs’ projected batting lineup: 1. Gavin Beck, 2b; 2. Rocco Tartaglione, ss; 3. Brady Walker, p; 4. Owen Garvey, c; 5. Brighton Anderson, cf; 6. Jordan Young, 3b; 7. Cam Arpin, 1b; 8. Brayden Miller, lf; 9. Mason Walker, rf.
Sophomore Tartaglione is the offensive catalyst for the ‘Dogs, leading the team in batting average (.370), slugging percentage (.629), hits (20), runs batted in (13), doubles (four), triples (two), stolen bases (10) and home runs (two, tied with Garvey).
Sophomore Anderson and junior Beck also had strong offensive regular seasons, hitting .364 and .341, respectively.
Grove City’s offensive production is geared around senior Landon Haggart and junior Michael Earman, who batted .400 and .396, respectively.
