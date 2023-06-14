The Cochranton Cardinals boys volleyball team made history on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals defeated Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23) at the Hagerty Events Center. The win, in the Class 2A PIAA semifinal round, means Cochranton will play in the state title match on Saturday.
It is the first time the program will appear in the state championship. The Cardinals advanced to the state semifinals in 2022 and 2017, and also made it to the state quarterfinals in 2021. All of the recent state playoff experience showed on Tuesday.
"The third time is the charm, I guess," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. "We got to the next step. We are going to celebrate tonight and get back to business tomorrow and get ready for that one on Saturday."
Mercyhurst Prep, which beat Cochranton 3-1 in the District 10 championship match in May, took the first set. The Cardinals opened with the match with a 6-1 run, but the Lakers answered.
Mercyhurst used a string of blocks and monster kills from all-state outside hitter Octavian Sperry to take a 23-19 lead. The Cardinals rallied to tie the set at 24, but two errors gave the Lakers the win. Even with the loss, the Cardinals late-run swung momentum in their favor.
"I think we were able to stay aggressive at the service line. The other team goes on a run or makes a play and we just bounce back," Cierniakoski said. "We've been practicing all season. It's been almost four months now since the start. These guys have really worked on their skills and they trust each other."
In the second set, the two powerhouses battled to a tie at 18. Cochranton's defense came up with some timely blocks, namely from Dustin Miller and Chase Miller, and the Cardinals finished the set on a 7-3 run.
Here’s the winning point for Cochranton pic.twitter.com/Pr0NN6i3yO— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 13, 2023
"That (playing above the net) hasn't been a huge part of our game all season so to be able to come out in the biggest moments to execute at the net, it made it easier on our defense and challenged their hitters a little bit," Cierniakoski said.
The third and fourth sets were battles from start to finish. Neither team took any big leads and the Cardinals came up big when they had to.
In the third with the score tied at 22, C. Miller and Noah Cummings combined for a big block. A Mercyhurst hitting error followed by a huge C. Miller block pushed the Cardinals ahead 2-1 in the match.
Cochranton wins the third set 25-22 and leads the set 2-1. Chase Miller came up big with the set clinching block pic.twitter.com/AV9Fad4cka— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 13, 2023
"We had an idea of where they would hit, but once you get in the game, everything can change. You don't know if it will be the same or different. I think tonight we did a good job of reading where they would hit the ball and reading if they were gonna tip or swing away," C. Miller said. "That helped out immensely."
In the fourth and final set the score was tied at 21 before a couple Landon Homa spikes made it match-point. Freshman Brady Rynd swung hard and tipped the ball of the fingertips off the Lakers for the match-winning point.
Cochranton is going to the state championship! It’s freshman Brady Rynd with the match winning kill! pic.twitter.com/KYIlDANuLw— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) June 13, 2023
"Some of our guys are in the paper for kills or assists, but those other guys don't always show up statistically with the big stats. They made plays when we needed them most tonight," Cierniakoski said. "Dustin's block, some kills from the other guys, some digs, scramble plays, hustle plays, heart plays, all of that was big."
Running the offense was senior setter Andrew Custead with 55 assists. He came up limping and in some pain midway through the first set, but fought through it.
"It slowed me down a bit, but I had to work through it. I wasn't going to sit this one out," Custead said. "I've played together with these kids since like third grade. This is the moment we've dreamed of our whole lives. This is what we wanted."
Homa led the attack with 20 kills and C. Miller added 16. Cummings and Rynd tallied six and five kills, respectively. Dawson Carroll had 10 digs.
"Obviously the state championship is every little kid's dream. We've been talking about it, dreaming about it for years," C. Miller said. "The fact we finally get a chance to go together and play in it is a big thing."
Cierniakoski agreed that his players, playing for a program with a deep passion for volleyball, had thought of this moment for a long time.
"At Cochranton volleyball is a generational thing. It's decades of families putting all their effort into having a great program. They've thought about this since they were little kids."
Cochranton will play Lower Dauphin on Saturday at Penn State University's Recreation Hall at 11 a.m. Lower Dauphin beat Meadville in 2021 and 2022 and is aiming for a three-peat.
"It took a lot of commitment and it took our community. We have a lot of people supporting us. We have a lot of old alumni that come in and play with us every now and again so that gives us a look at some intense play," C. Miller said. "Our community is the biggest reason why we were able to get out there and get it done tonight."
