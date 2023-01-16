St. Edwards, out of Lakewood, Ohio, won the 27th annual Bulldog Invitational with a 7-2 win against McDowell in the championship game on Sunday.
“The tournament went really well. There were a lot of competitive games, a lot of one-goal victories,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “McDowell played well all weekend long. St. Ed’s and McDowell played Saturday morning in a tie. I think in the championship McDowell ran out of gas. They have a small group of kids and St. Ed’s has a lot of depth.”
In the championship game St. Ed’s outshot McDowell 29-19. Scoring for the Eagles was Geoffrey Lapsevich, twice, Kellen Eisnaugle, Zak Bell, Dylan Vidmar, Carter Smith and Danny Jopek.
St. Edwards finished round robin play with 7.5 points and faced Bethel Park, which had the most points at 13, in a semifinal game. St. Ed’s beat Bethel Park 4-2 to advance to the title game.
McDowell, with 11.5 points, played Meadville, with 8 points, in a semifinal game. The Trojans beat Meadville in a shootout.
The game was tied 4-4 after regulation. In overtime, Braden Martin scored his fourth goal of the game to give McDowell a berth in the championship. Scoring for Meadville was Robert Mahoney, Ben Hilson, Jake Friters and Trevor Kessler.
Plunkett was impressed with his team’s performance at the tournament.
“We came up a little bit short in the semifinal game. We were down 4-0 in the the third period and forced a shootout,” Plunkett said. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I was pleased with our effort and am proud of the boys.
“That’s three years in a row we’ve played in the semis. I think we went five or six years in a row without making it that far. So I am happy that for three years in a row we’ve played for something on Sunday.”
Meadville won the opening game on the weekend against Medina on Friday 2-0. Mahoney and Kessler scored for Meadville. In goal, Sam Coppola saved all 23 shots.
On Saturday morning, Meadville tied Shaker Heights 3-3. Matt Kaste, Zack Schepner and Mahoney scored for the ’Dogs.
Meadville lost its second matchup on Saturday, a 4-3 loss to Bethel Park. Schepner scored twice and Sam Engels added a goal for the Bulldogs.
“It was a well-run tournament. We had a lot of positive feedback from people enjoying their time in Meadville. The parents did an amazing job. Brent Walls, the tournament director, was great and Jeannine Pandolph did great with the hospitality room for coaches and officials,” Plunkett said. “Matt Coppola was great, too. I think he was at every game this weekend. We have a lot of teams come back for this tournament every year and it’s because of our parents and the great job they do.”
In the consolation games Medina beat Peters Township 3-1 and Dayton beat Shaker Heights 9-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.