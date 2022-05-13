CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Clinging to a 4-1 lead late in the game, Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford was faced with a difficult decision.
Cochranton had base runners on first and second base with Chelsey Freyermuth up to bat and only one out. Mumford and the Blue Devils elected to intentionally walk Freyermuth, who has seven home runs and 14 RBIs this season.
"Freyermuth is a great hitter. For some reason, sometimes she just has our number and we didn't want one swing to change the whole game so we took our chances," Mumford said. "We talked about it together. That's a nice thing about these girls is when I went out there we talked about what do we want to do as a team and that's what they decided."
The decision paid off.
Blue Devils' pitcher Hailee Rodgers struck out the next batter and the defense earned the third out when center fielder Emily Boylan caught a hard line drive.
The Blue Devils hung on to beat Cochranton 4-1 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday afternoon.
Cambridge struck first with three first inning runs. Makenzie Lewis singled and Emily Boylan singled on a bunt to lead off for the Devils. Taylor Smith followed with a bunt-single to load the bases with zero outs.
Senior Aly Acosta-Reyes also bunted to reach first base but with a runner out at home plate, the Cards earned their first out of the inning. Morgan Harris drilled a double to the center field fence that brought three home and gave Cambridge a 3-0 advantage after the first inning.
"Their first inning and our first inning were ultimately the difference," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said.
Cochranton scored its only run of the game in the third inning. Chloa Lippert hit a double after a long at bat to score Carly Ritcher from first base. With zero outs, the Cards grounded out three straight times to strand a runner of third base.
The Blue Devils added a fourth run in the bottom of the third when Rodgers' groundout brought Acosta-Reyes in to score.
Neither team threatened to score again until the top of the sixth when Cochranton's bats got hot.
"I told them before the inning that we need to be aggressive at the plate. She wasn't striking us out, its not like we weren't putting balls in play," McGuire said. "I just felt like at times we weren't being aggressive at the plate."
After a groundout, Jaylin McGill drilled a line drive down the left field line for a double to give her team a spark. Megan Heim got on base with a hard grounder to shortstop. McGill faked like she would run to third base just long enough to make the shortstop pause and it allowed the Red Birds to get two base runners. That led to Freyermuth's intentional walk.
Cambridge Springs corralled three grounders in the seventh inning to get the win.
"It was a big region win. That was a total team effort. I'm super proud of these girls," Mumford said. "We've had a lot of injuries all season long and we've been battling to find the right fit and see who is healthy at this time and they stepped up today, in all aspects of the game."
Lewis paced Cambridge with three hits. Rodgers also had multiple hits and struck out two batters and allowed three hits in seven innings of action.
The Blue Devils have split their season series with Cochranton after the Cardinals won a 7-4 decision on April 20. The teams may see each other a third time in the district playoffs in two weeks.
"Anything can happen," Mumford said. "The playoffs are a whole 'nother story."
Cambridge is 7-7 overall and 7-5 in region action. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Eisenhower on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
For Cochranton, the loss drops them to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Rocky Grove on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Regarding a third matchup with Cambridge, McGuire had this to say.
"We need to come ready to play," McGuire said. "Then it's one and done so we need to come ready."
COCHRANTON (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 4-0-0-0, Jackson 3-0-1-0, McGill 3-0-1-0, Heim 3-0-0-0, McClain 0-0-0-0, Hoffman 2-0-0-0, Needler 3-0-0-0, Richter 2-1-0-0, Lippert 2-0-1-0, Freyermuth 2-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3-1.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lewis 4-0-3-0, Boylan 4-1-1-0, Smith 4-1-0-0, Acosta-Reyes 3-2-1-0, Harris 3-0-1-3, Rodgers 3-0-2-1, Schultz 3-0-1-0, Dragosavac 3-0-0-0, DuPont 3-0-1-0, Leandro 0-0-0-0, Klawuhn 0-0-0-0, Fredrychowski 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-4-10-4
Cochranton 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Cambridge Springs 301 000 x — 4 10 0
BATTING
2B: C — McGill, Lippert; CS — Harris.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Jackson LP 6-10-4-4-3-0; CS — Rodgers WP 7-3-1-1-2-3.
Records: Cochranton 8-5; Cambridge Springs 7-5.
