HERSHEY — After one day of the PIAA wrestling tournament at the Giant Center, most of the 11 wrestlers from Crawford County are still alive in the competition.
Saegertown sent five wrestlers to the tournament and four are still alive in the competition.
At 106, Carter Beck won a 10-4 decision against C.J. Carr of Wyalusing to advance to the quarterfinals. Beck, a freshman and ranked eighth in the state according to Flowrestling, will battle Northern Lebanon, Aaron Seidel in the quarterfinals.
At 113, Hunter Robison pinned Aidan Gruber of Lehighton in 1:59 to advance to a quarterfinal bout against Branden Wentzel of Montoursville. Robison is ranked fourth in the state and Wentzel is ranked second.
Josh Perrine, at 285, is also in the quarterfinals. Perrine beat Saucon Valley’s Tyler Pfizenmayer 3-1 in his first bout. He will face Matt Watkins of Tussey Mountain next. Watkins is ranked sixth in the state.
At 189 pounds, Landon Caldwell went 1-1 on Thursday and is in the consolation bracket. He opened the day with a 4-2 decision against Joseph Lapenna of Notre Dame GP then lost a 13-3 major decision to Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember. Cutchember is ranked second in the state.
Caldwell will face Ethan Kubat of Central Cambria in the consolation bracket.
At 120 pounds, Owen Hershelman went 0-2 and is eliminated from the tournament. He lost a 5-2 decision to Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey in his opening match and a 8-6 decision in the consolation bracket to Chase Burke of Benton.
Cochranton sent two wrestlers to Hershey, Jack Martinec and Stetson Boozer.
Martinec opened with a 2-1 decision against Beth Center’s Kyle Mccollum. The 132 pounder will wrestle fifth ranked Conner Heckman of Midd-West.
Boozer lost a decision to Luke Sugalski of Faith Christian Academy in his opening match before losing to Conneaut’s Collin Hearn in the consolation bracket.
Hearn opened his tournament with a 5-2 loss to Luke Moore of Chestnut Ridge before beating Boozer in the consolation bracket.
Hearn’s teammate, Hunter Gould, is still in the championship bracket. Gould beat Benton’s Chase Burke 1-0 in the opening round and is in the quarterfinals.
Gould will see Chris Vargo of Bentworth today. Vargo is ranked second in the state.
Cambridge Springs’ lone entrant to the tournament, Gunnar Gage, was eliminated. Gage lost to Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick in the opening round and South Side’s Timmy Cafrelli in the consolation round.
In the 3A bracket, Meadville’s only entrant — Griffin Buzzell — won his preliminary bout against Parkland’s Alex Neely. The senior 189 pounder then lost to Mt. Lebanon’s Maclane Stout. Stout is ranked no. 1 in the state and is a Pitt University recruit.
Buzzell will wrestle in the consolation bracket today against the winner of James Ellis of Ephrata.