Khalon Simmons of the Meadville boys basketball team gave the spectators inside the Conneaut Area Senior High School gym a show Tuesday night. The Bulldogs took on the Eagles in what turned out to be a dominating performance from Simmons and his team in a 77-45 win. Simmons finished the game with 33 points in three quarters of play.
What started as a back-and-forth game quickly turned into a transition nightmare for the Eagles, who couldn’t slow down the lightning-quick Simmons.
Simmons scored 15 of his 33 in the second quarter pulled the Bulldogs away and didn’t look back.
“Khalon, he’s just a good fit for this team,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “He’s fearless he’ll take any shot. Fastest guy on the floor. Then if you’re putting all your attention on Khalon, you got a couple of other young guards that are gonna kill you. Definitely, a good mix of our guard play can be pretty dominating.”
The Eagles’ Alexander Nottingham did his best to keep his team in the game finishing with 23 points.
The Bulldogs are a young team starting two freshmen, with only one senior in their starting lineup. Their point guard freshman,Jack Burchard, who is listed as 5’8”, was the smallest player on the hardwood. But that didn’t stop the young player from driving into the heart of the Eagles defense many times, making a floater over someone a head taller.
“I think I did OK, could’ve shot three’s a little better,” Burchard said.
Burchard finished the game with eight points.
“They are fun you know,” McElhinny said about his younger players. “Obviously, we can stay in a lot of games because we are fast. Our guard play is pretty strong. So it’s just gonna be fun to watch these kids grow. I think it’s a good mix of young guys and experienced, older guys. I just think it’s going to be fun. To watch them grow up and learn how to finish and win games.”
“They are all fearless because they have been playing against varsity competition for the last three or four years,” McElhinny said. “They have been taking a lot of beatings over the years. Jack and Lucas and Kellen and those guys, they have been playing against varsity guys since they were probably six-seven years old. That’s not the challenge for them. The challenge is going to be matching the physicality and learning to play at the varsity level consistently.”
Coach McElhinny knows that the team’s physicality is crucial for their success going forward.
“Physicality is going to be a problem for us. we got to get more physical. Big teams are going to give us problems down low. Being more physical we didn’t have enough separation on defense a lot of times. We are picking up a lot of fouls. Not playing physical enough. We got to really box out and get on the boards. This team we see on Thursday is going to be a handful for us,” McElhinny said.
With the win, the Bulldogs bring their record on the season to 3-2 and face Fairview on Thursday at 7 p.m.