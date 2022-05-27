Khalon Simmons is the only member of the Meadville track and field team competing in the state track and field meet today and Saturday and the junior has high expectations.
“I hope to come home with at least one if not two medals,” Simmons said. “Every inch is gonna count, it’s anyone’s game.”
The top eight seeds in each event will receive a medal.
Simmons will compete in the long jump and the triple jump in the PIAA’s championship meet at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. He will compete in the Class 3A meet.
The triple jump is scheduled to start today at 9 a.m. Simmons is seeded 17th with a distance of 44-feet and 3.50-inches, a mark that won last week’s District 10 Championship meet.
On Saturday, the long jump is scheduled for 9 a.m. Simmons is seeded fourth (22-10.5). General McLane’s Logan Anderson is seeded third (23-1.5) with the second and first seeds marked at 23-6 and 23-8.25, respectively.
If Simmons were to medal this weekend, he would be the first Bulldog to medal at states since 2017 when Journey Brown won the 100-meter-dash. Brown’s record time of 10.43 seconds still stands.
