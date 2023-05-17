CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Region 3 Champion Saegertown Panthers prevailed in a close region baseball game against the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils 8-6 Tuesday in Cambridge.
Saegertown's Henry Shaffer, a Penn State Behrend commit, homered in the top of the sixth inning to give the Panthers two runs, and the eventual game-winning score. He had an impressive game with four RBIs.
It was yet another close game between the two PENNCRST rivals.
"Whenever we play Cambridge tensions and emotions run high," said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. "They're a good squad and they're real gritty. We just came out, we did what we normally do, which is hit the ball."
Saegertown caps off a 2-0 season series win. However, both games were close, with the other being an 11-10 loss in early April.
Wanting another shot, Cambridge Springs head coach Andy Brown is already salivating at the idea of a potential playoff game between the two teams.
"They are a heck of a team over there and number one for a reason," said Brown. "But honestly, I'll tell you what, I think we can swing with them and I hope we see them again because it's gonna be a showdown."
On the mound to start the game for Cambridge was senior Bradyn Field who pitched just over five innings before being replaced by Tristen Mazzadra.
Saegertown started sophomore Wyatt Burchill and both Shaffer and DeMarcus Manning came in as relief.
Saegertown got off to an early lead in the first inning as a double by Shaffer scored two. Manning added an RBI single to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Slowly but surely, Cambridge fought back. A well-placed single from Owen Riley loaded the bases for the Blue Devils, who narrowed the lead down to one in the second inning. Both Bryce Kania and Preston Gorton had RBI hits.
Base running was a critical part in this game with both sides using their speed to their advantage. In the third inning, Cambridge's Ryan Thayer stole home after a bad pitch to tie the game at three.
"That's a part of our game and obviously for them too," said Leslie. "They've got great team speed. And for us we are always trying to create."
The game remained closely contested in the middle innings. Strong infielding and pitching limited hits, which made base running even more important.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Gorton bravely stole home to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game 4-3.
Cambridge battled to get back into the game, but then let their momentum slip in the fifth inning as Saegertown started to see the ball.
Shaffer would start the inning off with a big double and Sully Zirkle sent him home with a double. Saegertown grabbed the lead back with another hit from Manning and an error from the Cambridge defense.
But Cambridge wouldn't go away as they tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with Manning pitching for Saegertown.
Mazzadra hit a double to tie things at five. Saegertown ended the inning with a chase-down on the third base line.
The sixth inning would be where Saegertown took the lead for good as Shaffer's home run made it 7-5 and went on to be the game-winner.
Manning added a double to make the margin three for the trailing Blue Devils, who scored one run in the sixth, but none in the seventh.
"We just made a couple more mistakes than them," said Brown simply. "They're at the top of league for a reason so we are watching little things that they do and learning," the first-year head coach added.
Both teams have one more game remaining in the regular season. The 10-6 Blue Devils will play Rocky Grove at 4:30 today on the road.
The 16-2 Panthers will travel to play Eisenhower today at 4:30 p.m.
Saegertown (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-1-1-0, Young 3-2-1-0, H. Shaffer 4-3-3-4, Zirkle 4-2-1-1, W. Shaffer 2-0-1-0, Manning 4-0-3-3, Joe. Grundy 4-0-0-0, Jordan 3-0-0-0, Jon. Grundy 2-0-0-0. Totals 29-8-10-8.
Cambridge Springs (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 3-1-1-1, P. Gorton 4-1-1-1, Bre. Kania 2-0-0-0, Field 3-0-2-0, Jardina 3-0-1-1, Gage 2-2-0-0, Mazzadra 4-0-1-1, J. Gorton 4-1-1-0, Riley 4-0-1-0. Totals 29-6-8-4.
Saegertown 300 023 0 — 8 10 3
Cambridge Springs 021 111 0 — 6 8 1
BATTING
2B: S — H. Shaffer; C — Mazzadra, Jardina
HR: S — H. Shaffer
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Burchill WP 4.0-6-4-2-3-4, Manning WP 2.0-2-2-2-3-0, H. Shaffer WP 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; C — Field LP 5.2-9-8-6-3-4, Mazzadra 1.1-1-0-0-2-1.
Records: Saegertown 16-2; Cambridge Springs 10-6.
