SHARON — Cambridge Springs and Conneaut each advanced two wrestlers into the semifinal round at the Northwest Class 2A region tournament at Sharon High School on Friday.
Cambridge’s pair of wrestlers — Brody Beck and Gunnar Gage — both pulled out upsets in their bracket.
Beck, at 133, pinned Cochranton’s Blake Foulk 3-2 in the opening round before winning a 10-8 decision against Cranberry’s Conner Reszkowski in the quarterfinals. Reszkowski had an opening round bye and was seeded fourth in the bracket. Beck will wrestle Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien in the semis.
Gage, at 145, beat Corry’s Cody Proper 15-0 before taking on the top seed, Jaden Wheler of St Marys. Gage beat Wheler with a 13-7 decision to set up his semifinal match with Curwensville’s Nik Fegert.
Conneaut will be represented by Hunter Gould (127) and Collin Hearn (160). Gould, the top seed in his bracket, beat Clearfield’s Colton Ryan 9-0. The junior will battle Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger in the semifinals.
Hearn was the fourth seed and pinned Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh in the quarterfinals. Hearn will wrestle Corry’s Mason Savitz in the semifinals.
For Saegertown, sophomore Carter Beck is in the semifinals at 114 pounds. Beck, the top seed in his bracket, pinned Logan Powell of Clarion in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Beck will battle St. Mary’s Aiden Beimel.
Saegertown has five wrestlers in the consolation bracket — Travis Huya (121), Greg Kiser (145), Gabriel Jordan (172), Porter Brooks (215) and Logan Corner (285). Cochranton has three — Kyle Lantz (107), Foulk (133) and Cash Morrell (139). Maplewood has two in Cadyn Shetler (114) and Chase Blake (127). Conneaut has Drew Dygert (215) and Cambridge has Preston Gorton (139).
The consolation rounds will begin today at 9 a.m.
The top four finishers in each bracket will advance to the state tournament next weekend at Hershey’s Giant Center.
