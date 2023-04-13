SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers used aggressive base running in the seventh inning to rally past Cochranton on Wednesday.
Saegertown trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Henry Shaffer reached first on a Cochranton error and scored on a Garrett Crawford ground out, but the Panthers still trailed by two runs and had two outs.
Sully Zirkle was hit by a pitch to take a base. Jon Grundy followed with a hard grounder and reached first on a fielders choice. Another fielders choice allowed Zirkle to score and put Gabriel Jordan on base. Both Zirkle and Jordan stole at the same time to put runners at second and third.
"Base running is an underutilized tool in high school baseball. We work on it every single day and try to be aggressive on the base paths and get into scoring position," Saegertown head coach Scott Leslie said. "In that last inning, there was no doubt we would try to double steal to get the tying run off of second base, so we just needed one hit to tie the game."
With a passed ball, Grundy scored from third base to tie the game. Just a few pitches later, another passed ball allowed Jordan to score and give Saegertown the win.
"They just never die," Leslie said. "You can't teach that type of thing. We can teach Xs and Os and mechanics, but that type of grit and determination until the 21st out is recorded, you can't teach that."
Saegertown won despite being out-hit 9-4. Cochranton freshman Walker Carroll fanned 11 batters in five innings of work and allowed one earned run.
Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak wanted to re-enter Carroll into the game when the Cardinals led 7-6, but was unable to. The home team's scorebook had Carroll at 100 pitches, but Cochranton had him at 99.
"Walker did well on the mound. He had a rough first inning and walked a couple guys, but after that he settled in and threw strikes, which is what we needed. He did a great job," Barzak said. "We were right where we needed to be going into that seventh inning, we just couldn't finish it off. We should have been able to bring him back. We had two guys counting pitches and had him at 99."
Before the discrepancy with the pitch count, Cochranton had two opportunities to get the final out.
"We have to make a play in the infield. We didn't make a lot of plays there. We needed one more out and we missed the opportunity a couple times," Barzak said. "That's what came back to bite us in the end. We should have had the third out before they had the run to come within one."
Cochranton got multiple hits from Isaiah Long, Ben Field and Brayden Burnette. Carroll had a double and two RBIs.
"We hit the ball well, but our base running was really suspect," Barzak said. "We had a few where we ran into outs that we shouldn't have. We will clean that up."
Cochranton is 2-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 3 action. The Cardinals will host Cambridge Springs on Friday.
Saegertown is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Panthers will play at Maplewood on Friday.
"We're really young. Their guy, Walker, he did an excellent job. I liked how our guys competed," Leslie said. "We're not to where we need to be come playoff time but we got one percent better today. If you add those up over the season hopefully we're playing our best baseball come playoff time."
Cochranton (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 5-2-3-0, Burnette 2-2-2-1, Carroll 4-0-1-2, Rynd 4-0-1-2, Foulk 3-0-0-0, Field 2-2-2-0, McDonough 3-0-0-1, Hoban 1-0-0-0, Yunik 2-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, Heald 2-1-0-0, Albert 0-0-0-0. Totals 29-7-9-6.
Saegertown (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 2-1-0-0, Young 3-2-1-0, H. Shaffer 4-1-1-1, W. Shaffer 4-0-1-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-0-1, Zirkle 2-1-1-0, Mosbacher 3-0-0-0, Grundy 1-1-0-0, Jordan 3-1-0-1, Gardner 2-0-0-0. Totals 28-8-4-3.
Cochranton 012 021 1 — 7 9 5
Saegertown 200 011 4 — 8 4 2
BATTING
2B: C — Carroll.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Burnett LP 1.2-0-5-1-0-3, Carroll 5-4-3-1-11-3; S — Grundy WP 0.2-0-0-0-2-1, W. Shaffer 2.1-6-4-4-1-3, Burchill 4-3-3-2-3-4.
Records: Cochranton 2-5, Saegertown 5-1.
