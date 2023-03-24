Seven local swimmers will compete at this weekend’s YMCA state championship meet.
The meet is today, Saturday and Sunday at Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown, West Virginia. Swimmers qualified for the event by placing well enough at the district competition on March 10, 11 and 12 held at S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
All seven swimmers — Maura Bloss, JJ Gowetski, Brielle Cheney, Isaac Johnson, Jaidyn Jordan, Adelyn Spellman and Ryan Steinbeck compete for the Franklin Flyers at the Franklin YMCA, but attend or compete at a school in Crawford County.
Bloss will compete in four events at the state meet. She is a junior at Reach Connections Academy and competes for Meadville Area Senior High School. Bloss is seeded in the top-eight in the 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, 200 backstroke and 200 medley relay.
Gowetski is a junior at Conneaut Area Senior High School and will compete in six events at the state meet. She will compete in the 100 breaststroke, 400 individual medley, 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay.
Jordan is also a junior at Conneaut Area Senior High School. She is set to compete in the 400 individual medley, 400 freestyle rely, 1,650 freestyle and 200 medley relay at states.
Cheney is a junior at Meadville Area Senior High School. She will compete in the 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay at the state competition.
Johnson is a senior at Meadville Area Senior High School and will compete in nine events this weekend. Johnson is in the 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay.
Spellman is in fifth grade at Conneaut Lake Middle School. Spellman is seeded in eight events — the 50 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 100 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle relay.
Steinbeck is a seventh-grader at Meadville Area Middle School. He is seeded in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.
