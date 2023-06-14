The Conneaut girls lacrosse team won its third consecutive District 10 championship in May and seven members of the team were selected to the District 10 all-region teams.
On the first-team was Jacqui Detelich, Victoria Medrick and Amanda Gillete. Detelich and Medrick both play attack, while Gillette plays defense. Detelich and Gillette both finished their senior season and will play for the Edinboro University Fighting Scots next season. Medrick is a sophomore.
On the second-team was Ashley Crabb, a senior attacker; junior midfielder Alayna Ott; and sophomore midfielders Camille Turner and Lana Johnston.
Conneaut beat Cathedral Prep 10-9 for the D-10 title. The Eagles lost to Blackhawk 17-3 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Girls Lacrosse All-Region selections
First-Team
Midfield: Lexi Rich, McDowell, sr.
Defense: Isabella Dorfmeister, Fairview, sr.
Attack: Sophia Glance, Cathedral Prep, so.
Midfield: Addie Stark, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Defense: Matilda Bischof, McDowell, sr.
Attack: Lauren Hain, McDowell, sr.
Attack: Maddison Brandt, McDowell, sr.
Defense: Adalyn Henderson, McDowell, sr.
Attack: Jacqui Detelich, Conneaut, sr.
Attack: Victoria Medrick, Conneaut, so.
Defense: Amanda Gillette, Conneaut, sr.
Goalie: Annika Biggs, Fairview, so.
Second-Team
Midfield: Kiley Leasure, Fairview, so.
Attack: Ashley Crabb, Conneaut, sr.
Midfield: Camille Turner, Conneaut, so.
Midfield: Alayna Ott, Conneaut, jr.
Midfield: Lana Johnston, Conneaut, so.
Midfield: Alayna Denofiro, McDowell, so.
Midfield: Emma Crowers, McDowell, fr.
Defense: Sophia Nischal, McDowell, sr.
Attack: Cate Noble, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Midfield: Theres Giles, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Attack: Niagara Millen, Cathedral Prep, so.
Goalie: Allison Deiner, Cathedral Prep, fr.
Note: The District 10 lacrosse coaches selected the all-district teams and player of the year.
