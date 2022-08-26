The Cochranton cross country team will be built around experience this season.
“We hope to build our team around Chase Miller, Kyler Woolstrum and Landon Homa,” Cochranton head coach Mark Roche said. “Chase and Landon are seniors and will be our captains. Chase and Kyler have been to the state meet and know what it takes to be successful at that level.”
Last season, Woolstrum finished 30th at the Class 1A state championship meet with a time of 17 minutes and 52.80 seconds. The junior placed fifth at the District 10 Championship meet to qualify for states. Miller placed eighth at districts and 38th at states.
“They have worked hard in the off season. Kyler gained experienced from participating with the Meadville track team and Chase and Landon were stand-out performers on the Cardinals basketball and volleyball teams,” Roche said. “They have that competitive spirit and will be a positive effect on their teammates.”
Homa finished 27th at the district meet last season.
Beyond the top three Cardinals runners, Roche expects big seasons from his whole roster.
“Gage Aiken lettered last season and has had a solid summer and will be counted on for top finishes this season. A group of runners including Trevor Shetler, Dom Matt and Jonah Dean are showing promise and should all compete for positions with the varsity,” Roche said. “Justin Lyon, Andrew Albert, Dawson Matt along with Chandler Miller and Seth Ault look to contribute as they gain some racing experience.”
The boys will compete in Region 3 with Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Saegertown and Rocky Grove.
“Region 3 looks to be competitive; all the schools have veteran returnees and it will depend on how quickly the newer runners develop to make each squad competitive. For us to be competitive, we will need to stay healthy and find steady growth and performances to supplement our top three performers,” Roche said. “The early invitationals will help us develop the pack mentality that will be needed to for us to be successful this season.”
After not having any girls runners last season, Cochranton will have four runners this season.
“Senior Abby Knapka and a trio of freshmen — Aliyah Hogue, Hannah Lyon and Lydia Kennedy have begun learning about the sport of distance running,” Roche said. “The girls are members of the Lady Cardinals basketball squad. It might take a few meets for them to gain the confidence in their newly adopted sport. They are showing a solid work ethic.”
Cochranton will open the season on Sept. 1 at Titusville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.