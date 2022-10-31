The Cochranton and Maplewood volleyball teams are set to play Mercer County opponents in Tuesday’s District 10 Class 1A semifinal round.
Both matches are at Meadville Area Senior High School
If each team wins, the longtime rivals will play each other for the district crown on Saturday.
(1) Maplewood vs. (4) Lakeview — 6 p.m.
The Maplewood Tigers will battle the Lakeview Sailors. Lakeview enters the match at 13-6 overall and was second in Region 1.
Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said her team had a solid week of practice and had a scrimmage Saturday for some extra action.
“I felt like we had a good week of practice. It didn’t even feel like a full week so thats a good thing, it means we kept busy,” Bancroft said. “We had a quad-scrimmage on Saturday with Meadville, McDowell and Corry. It was good to see some different offenses and get some different looks.”
Maplewood was ranked No. 6 in the state in the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Tigers are led offensively by all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas. Fellow senior leaders Bailey Varndell runs the offense at setter and McKenna Crawford rules the back row at libero. In the middle, junior Elizabeth Hunter give the Tigers another weapon.
“Lakeview will make us play and will keep balls alive,” Bancroft said. “We’ll be tested on if we can keep the ball in play.”
The winner will play the Cochranton-West Middlesex winner on Saturday for the District 10 title.
(3) Cochranton vs. (2) West Middlesex — 7:30 p.m.
Cochranton will play Region 1 champion West Middlesex. It is a rematch of last year’s District 10 championship, in which the Cardinals won 3-1.
“If you arn’t excited now at this point, there’s a bigger problem than just playing good volleyball,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “We are really just preparing to play good teams, one at a time.”
West Middlesex is 17-4 this season with losses to bigger schools in Sharpsville, Butler, General McLane and Mercyhurst Prep.
The Cardinals have several weapons on offense including region player of the year Devyn Sokol. Outside hitters Brooklyn Needler and Danielle Hoffman can also put up big kills on any given night. Senior Dana Jackson runs the offense while senior Taytum Jackson is a defensive anchor at libero.
“We have been just focusing on our passing and serving and knowing we need to do those two thing well in order to be successful,” Malliard said. “You have to go 110 percent now, all of us, all the time.”
The winner will play the Maplewood-Lakeview winner on Saturday for the District 10 title.
