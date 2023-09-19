The Erie SeaWolves will play at Richmond today to take on the Flying Squirrels in Game 1 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.
The series is a best-of-three. Game 2 is at Erie on Thursday and if necessary, Game 3 will be Friday, also in Erie at UPMC Park.
Erie was the first-half division winner with a 37-31 record. Richmond won the second half at 41-28, with Erie in second at 38-31. Overall, the SeaWolves own a better overall record by 1.5 games.
The winner of the series will take on the winner of the Northeast Division, either the Binghamton Rumble Ponies or the Somerset Yankees, for the Eastern League Championship.
