THORNDALE — The Saegertown/Conneaut Lake/Cambridge 8-10 year old softball team lost the state championship game 4-3 to host Caln Township on Tuesday.
At the plate, Tori Obenrader, Allie Mumford, Josie Mihoci, Kayden Wilson and Addison Keem each recorded a hit for SCC to outhit Caln Township 5-3.
In the circle, Mumford struck out 13 batters and allowed three hits and two runs in 8.3 innings of action.
“The coaches are very proud of these young ladies,” head coach Angela Mumford said. “They have given it their all and come together as a true team. We are sad to see it end, however the memories will last a lifetime.”
SCC was the District 1 Champion and Section 1 Champion this summer before finishing the state tournament 3-2. Both losses were to Caln Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.