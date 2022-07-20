The Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake 8-10 year old softball team is entering the state tournament after an undefeated Section 1 tournament last week.
SCC won the section tournament championship game 10-0 against host Punxsutawney on Friday after beating them 3-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. SCC opened the tournament with a 5-1 win against McLane on Tuesday.
The state tournament begins today and runs untill Tuesday. The tournament is hosted by Caln Area Little League in Thorndale. Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake will facet the Section 3 champion today at 2:30 p.m.
“This is a special group of girls who have bonded over a love of softball. The coaching staff is proud of these girls and all their hard work,” head coach Angela Mumford said. “Each game has been a total team effort and the girls are willing to do whatever it takes for the team. We are a combination of Saegertown, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake.”
SCC went 4-1 in the District 1 tournament to qualify for sections. SCC defeated Cochranton/Mid-East 15-0 to give them their first loss of the tournament then beat them again 8-1 in the if-necessary championship game on July 7.
