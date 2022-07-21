The Saegertown/Conneaut Lake/Cambridge 8-10 year old softball team opened the state tournament with a 8-1 win against Selinsgrove on Wednesday.
SCC broke open a 1-1 game in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tori Obenrader hit a two-run single to give her team a 3-1 lead. SCC added five total runs in the inning.
In the circle, Allie Mumford struck out 13 batters and allowed three hits in six innings.
SCC totaled eight hits. Kayden Wilson and Mumford each had multiple hits for SCC. Wilson, Madyson Mangol, Adalyn Hovis and Jocelyn Jordan each recorded an RBI in the game.
SCC will face Plymouth today at noon in the second round of the tournament.
