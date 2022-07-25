THORNDALE — The Saegertown/Conneaut Lake/Cambridge 8-10 year old softball team continued its hot play with a 4-2 win on Saturday to clinch a berth in tomorrow’s championship game.
SCC beat Caln, the host team, Saturday evening. SCC was led in the circle by Allie Mumford. Mumford struck out 14 batters in six innings while allowing one hit and two runs. At the plate, Josie Mihoci was 2-3 to lead SCC in hits.
SCC will play Caln again, the loser’s bracket champion, today at 6 p.m. in the championship game. SCC is undefeated in the double elimination tournament. If SCC were to lose today, the if-necessary championship is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
