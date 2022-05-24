SLIPPERY ROCK — The Cambridge Springs baseball team lost 7-0 to Lakeview in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals on Monday, but head coach Brad Wheeler was thankful his team earned a playoff berth at all.
The Blue Devils graduated eight seniors last year. As a result, the team had a very youthful and inexperienced roster entering this season. Despite the inexperience, Cambridge finished the regular season 8-8 and earned the No. 5 seed in the 2A bracket.
"As (assistant) coach Cunningham and I discussed, we didn't expect to be here. At most we thought we'd had four, five wins maybe," Wheeler said. "So for us to even be here is one extra game for our seniors."
Lakeview senior pitcher Ted Shillito blanked Cambridge in a two-hit shutout on the mound at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park. He struck out seven batters in seven innings of action and only allowed three base runners all game.
"We faced a pitcher that handcuffed us all game," Wheeler said. "I think we only had two hits and they had 13 or 14, so that's hard to compete against."
Cambridge's offense went three up, three down in five of seven innings. The Blue Devils' best chance to score came in the top of the fourth inning when Bryce Kania was hit by a pitch to leadoff. He stole second base and advanced to third on a ground out. The junior got stranded on third base as the next two batters were retired by Shillito.
The Blue Devils two hits came from catcher Brock Cunningham and Brady Jardina.
Besides facing a dialed in pitcher, the Blue Devils were flat and lacked energy the team usually exhibits.
"Everyone's arm hurts for one, and they're always the goofy kids and having fun, but today they puckered up a little bit. They were super flat. I think a lot of that has to do with the other team. Lakeview was on," Wheeler said. "Their kids were flying around, they were doing their drills exactly how you're supposed to do them. Coach (Bill) Beith over there did a great job getting them ready to play this game."
With the win, Lakeview will play Sharpsville on Wednesday in the district semifinal round at a time and location to be announced.
For Cambridge Springs, Wheeler thanked his seniors for their dedication to the program.
"I told the seniors thanks for four good years for Nate (Held) and three good years out of Brock because he is getting out of school early. He's a junior that's going to commit to Pitt and walk on hopefully. He's only a junior, but is graduating early," Wheeler said. "The underclassmen, I told them they have to play summer ball. They have to play summer ball if we're going to get any better."
Wheeler also delivered some big news to his team regarding the future of the team.
"Coach Cunningham and I have been doing this for about 22 years straight, I have at least. I've coached this kids since they were six years old," Wheeler said. "I told them today that we're officially going to resign at the end of the season."
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 3-0-0-0, P. Gorton 3-0-0-0, Cunningham 3-0-1-0, Jardina 3-0-0-0, Held 3-0-0-0, Dubet 2-0-0-0, J. Gorton 2-0-0-0, Webster 2-0-0-0, Riley 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-1-0.
LAKEVIEW (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dye 3-1-1-0, Harbaugh 3-1-2-0, Snyder 3-0-0-0, Gadsby 4-2-2-0, Fagley 4-0-0-0, Hostetler 3-1-3-3, Bevan 3-0-2-1, Shillito 2-0-1-0, Guthrie 3-0-1-1, Toth 0-1-0-0. Totals 27-7-12-5.
Cambridge Springs 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Lakeview 111 022 x — 7 12 1
BATTING
3B: L — Snyder, Harbaugh,
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Held LP 3-7-3-3-2-1, Jardina 4-6-4-3-2-1; L — Shillito WP 7-1-0-0-7-1.
