TITUSVILLE — Saegertown senior Sam Hetrick had his eyes set on the District 10 cross country meet all season.
Hetrick’s goal of taking home the gold medal was fulfilled Saturday at Titusville’s Ed Myer Recreation Complex. Hetrick won the Class 1A race with a time of 16 minutes and 34 seconds.
“I was speechless. This has been on my bucket list since I was a freshman,” Hetrick said. “I’ve been wanting to come out here, win the race and get the job done so today was honestly just amazing for me.
“I was thinking about first-place at districts all year.”
Hetrick’s coach and father — William Hetrick — oozed with excitement after seeing Sam cross the finish line.
“I do not have the words. I am so proud,” coach Hetrick said. “We knew on a good day he was anywhere from No. 1 to No. 5, but Lakeview and Cochranton has had great runners with him all year long.”
Hetrick’s winning performance qualified him for the PIAA meet next weekend at Hershey. It will be his fourth time competing at the state level.
Next weekend’s course plays to Hetrick’s strengths and ability, according to coach Hetrick.
“This course doesn’t really suit his ability level, it’s next week’s course that does, so I’m very happy for states. That course down there is a golf course, it’s hilly and Sam has had great days there. I’m thrilled.
“He’s qualified four times and medaled twice. I think this year will be his year of redemption and he’ll do what he wants to do. He’s in great shape.”
Six seconds behind Hetrick was Cochranton junior Kyler Woolstrum in second place. Woolstrum was one of three Cardinals to qualify for the PIAA meet. Chase Miller placed sixth and Landon Homa was 12th.
“I’m very happy with that. We’ve been pointing for that all year. From the very beginning we knew we had an opportunity to do that,” Cochranton coach Mark Roche said. “They really ran well today.”
It will be Woolstrum’s third appearance at the state meet. Miller, a senior, has qualified all four years.
“He’s among a few rare guys I’ve had go four times,” Roche said. “It’s a real chore to get a freshman there sometimes. He’s been our team leader so I know it was important to him to go again.”
Also qualifying for the state meet in the 1A race was Maplewood sophomore Lincoln Kier. Kier placed eighth (17:14).
In the 2A boys race, Meadville junior Max Dillaman finished eighth (16:35) to punch his ticket to Hershey. It’s the third time Dillaman will make the trip.
Dillaman performed well despite battling some health issues, according to coach Jenny Zamperini.
“That’s a testament to how hard he works. He had to fight for what he got today. He passed me near our go point at the end of the race and he motioned to me that he couldn’t quite see, so he was getting some double vision,” Zamperini said. “The dude had to fight for what he got today.”
Dillaman will be joined in Hershey by Meadville freshman Megan Puleio. Puleio placed seventh (19:41) in the Class 2A girls race. Junior Camryn Guffey finished 21st (20:39). Guffey just missed the cut off line to make states. The top 17 runners qualified.
Zamperini is excited about her young team and is already looking forward to see how they perform next season.
“I love that we’re a young team. The fact Megan was able to make it shows how naturally gifted she is and that she’s put in the work,” Zamperini said. “I also know we already have our sights set on next year too because of our young team and our junior leader.”
In the Class 1A girls race, Saegertown freshman Camryn Harakal was the highest finisher. Harakal placed 17th (21:02) and was three places from making the state meet.
“She was the highlight of the day. We told her 15 might go and she got 17 and really gave it her all,” coach Hetrick said. “A freshman, she had a phenomenal year so I’m very happy as a coach.”
All in all, seven Crawford County runners will compete at Hershey next week. Helping with fast times at Saturday’s district meet was the weather, which was sunny and warm, especially for late October.
“This is like my 40th season and this is one of the best I can remember,” Roche said. “It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, the course is perfect, the times are great — you really can’t ask for anything better.”
