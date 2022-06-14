NEW WILMINGTON — The Saegertown softball team saw its historical season come to an end on Monday at Westminster College.
The Lady Panthers lost to DuBois Central Catholic 4-0 in a PIAA Class 1A semifinal game.
Saegertown put together five excellent innings defensively, but an error in the sixth helped the Lady Cardinals put up four runs to break the tie.
DuBois Central Catholic opened the bottom of the sixth with a walk before Emma Suplizio hit an RBI single down the third baseline. Kayley Risser followed with a single to put runners in the corners with zero outs.
Savannah Morelli drilled a hard liner and reached first base on a Saegertown error. The same error allowed Suplizio and Risser to score and put Morelli on third base. Morelli came home on a Madison Hoyt bunt.
The Lady Cardinals led 4-0 after six innings.
"We just had one bad inning. Unfortunately when you play good teams like this, this far into the season, you can't really afford to do that," Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes said. "I can't complain about a thing. These kids gave it everything they have and sometimes the coin flip from the start doesn't go our way. I do think there were some calls that changed the game, but ultimately there were a couple errors on defense and we just let them hang around too long."
Saegertown managed a hit in the top of the seventh inning but the DuBois Central Catholic defense did a good job cleaning up Lady Panthers' grounders.
"This is a heartbreaker for us. We're a really close team. There are 12 of us and we're a family," Bowes said. "It's really hard to see it come to an end, but I'm really proud of them."
Before the big inning for DuBois Central Catholic, the game went through five scoreless innings.
In the second inning, Foyt reached first on a bunt before advancing to third base on a passed ball. Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader worked the team out of the situation with two strikeouts and a ground out. Obenrader tallied six strikeouts in the game.
"She throws well. She always does. Our game plan today was a little different because we know they're hitters," Bowes said. "Our game plan today was to try and keep them in the infield and make our defense work. Unfortunately they just struck luck first."
Saegertown did have opportunities to score. Freshman Rylie Braymer reached second base in the first inning off a single and a steal.
In the top of the sixth, Braymer singled and stole second base, again. She advanced to third base on an Obenrader single, who reached second on a fielder's decision. The Lady Panthers stranded runners on second and third, which was the team's best chance to score all game.
Offensively, Saegertown managed seven hits. They got four off of starting pitcher Melia Mitskavich and three off of Morgan Tyler. Braymer went 3-3 at the plate. Brittany Houck, Maggie Triola, Katherine Diesing and Obenrader each got one hit.
The season is over for the Lady Panthers, but it was the best season in Saegertown softball history. It was the first state semifinal appearance in program history.
"I think that Saegertown is a very tight community. I think that school pride is very important and so are athletics. I think the school and the community were rooting for them and they had more people on their side than they knew," Bowes said. "It was really cool to see these kids accomplish what they did.
"We had a really rocky start. We had a send off at the school today and these kids had a lot of people rooting for them. It was awesome to see that."
SAEGERTOWN (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-0-0-0, Braymer 3-0-3-0, Paris 3-0-0-0, Houck 3-0-1-0, Obenrader 3-0-1-0, Halsey 0-0-0-0, Gregor 3-0-0-0, Diesing 3-0-1-0, Triola 3-0-1-0, Thompson 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-0-7-0.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Franklin 2-1-0-0, Suplizio 3-1-1-1, Risser 3-1-1-0, Morelli 3-1-1-0, Hoyt 2-0-2-1, Frank 3-0-0-0, Davidson 3-0-0-0, Mitsakavich 2-0-0-0, Tyler 2-0-0-0, Whipple 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-4-5-2.
Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0 7 2
DuBois Central Catholic 000 004 x — 4 5 0
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader LP 6-5-4-2-6-2; DCC — Tyler WP 2-3-0-0-2-0, Mitsakavich 5-4-0-0-3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.