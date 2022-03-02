WASHINGTON, D.C. — Can anyone really pass up working for the Department of Defense (DoD) of the Inspector General of the U.S. government? For Saegertown native Luke Carter, he decided he better not do so.
With nearly three years under his belt as an auditor, it is crazy to think Luke Carter just three years ago was finishing a Master’s of Business Administration, coaching college baseball at his twice alma mater Waynesburg University, and was serving as a graduate assistant for Waynesburg student activities.
Life can certainly change quickly as he’s been outside of Pennsylvania for nearly three years now and is one of nearly 20 million people who work as a part of some part of the United States government. Though the change in location and career are true, baseball continues to hold true as one of, if not his biggest, passion.
A four-sport athlete in high school in baseball, basketball, football and golf, Carter kept himself busy growing up. He enjoyed each sport, but baseball was the one he spent the most time playing. Competing for the Saegertown Panthers baseball program, he helped the program win three straight District 10 titles as well as two state playoff games over four years.
“Anytime our group could get outside, we would,” said Carter about the baseball teams he played on during high school. “We were always going and working on something. Those teams still talk to each other all the time today.”
Carter’s high school athletic career included being named a three-time regional pitcher of the year and three-time all-region awardee at third base. Carter also became a three-time member of the Meadville Tribune Dream Team in baseball, as well as a 12-time letter winner during his varsity career. His success was not capped in athletics during high school as he was selected to the national honor society and to be the marketing club’s president at Saegertown High.
Eventually, Carter narrowed his college recruiting to Thiel College, Penn State Behrend and Waynesburg University. He became a member of the Yellow Jackets program in a last-minute decision that was ultimately influenced by current director of athletics, professor of criminal justice administration, and chair of the department of criminal justice and social science, Adam Jack.
Waynesburg University allowed him to be a two-way player, but it was not always smooth sailing, juggling pitching, playing the field, and hitting. At points, he became a full-time pitcher for the Jackets. There were some struggles early in his college career and he even considered transferring to a different school early in his college career. In the end, he saw it through and became a two-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Honorable Mention.
More important than his success in baseball, he was able to take advantage of many opportunities attending a small university can present. Carter was involved in business club, investment club, fellowship of christian athletes, student ambassadors, and also worked in Waynesburg University admissions. Through these roles and his involvement on campus, he was recommended to apply for graduate school and to become a graduate assistant at Waynesburg. After completing his degree in accounting in the spring of 2017, he followed up this degree with a Master’s of Business Administration. Carter said this about how staying so busy and connected to the community through college served him well.
“I liked to utilize all the time I had,” he said. “The first two years, I always had a lull period in the middle of the day. I figured it would be a good idea to go get a job, and that is how I ended up in admissions.”
Before working for the DoD, he added public accounting experience for Community Action Southwest, as well as several years as a maintenance worker for Crawford County Maintenance. Working for Crawford County Maintenance meant so much to him. He worked for their operation throughout college over pursuing internship opportunities. Remaining in Crawford County allowed him to play summer baseball and continue playing for the Lake Erie Pirates, a team he began playing for in middle school.
Though college baseball ended back in 2017, his time in baseball has continued as a player in the DC Wood Baseball League as a pitcher for the Alexandria Athletics. He’s pitched well over his tenure, including being named the league rookie of the year in 2020, but it has not come without consequence. Unfortunately, Carter suffered a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery. Though it’s been a long road, he is excited to get back on the mound in 2022.
His competitive drive is something he credits from growing up in a household that cared so much about athletics. From Sunday pickup basketball to hitting the driving range, Carter was always competing against his older brother, Jake, or his friends. It’s those same people who he competed against growing up that helped shape his love for sports as well as help him find a passion for business.
His parents, Denise and Jeff Carter, helped to provide the strong family foundation that’s helped him to be successful from his youth all the way into his young professional days. He was also fortunate to play for some great coaches from youth baseball all the way to legion ball in Steve Sada and Brandon Crum, coaches who helped to teach the fundamentals of baseball and help many of Carter’s high school teammates also reach the college level.
In college, he was able to play for and work alongside Mike Humiston and Perry Cunningham. Eventually, he was able to become the team’s assistant pitching coach while serving as a volunteer assistant coach during his time as a graduate student.
A journey that started in small town Saegertown has taken him to the nation’s capital. Though his role in baseball has changed over the years, his love for the game and passion to take the mound has hardly wavered. With hard work and a foundation of great people by his side, Luke Carter has earned the career opportunities he has gotten and continues to make the most of his time in baseball.