RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Saegertown senior Joe Grundy started his golf season on the right foot by winning Thursday's Lakeview Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course with a 75 in a playoff.
Grundy and Grove City's Trent Nemec were tied at 75 after 18 holes of golf. The two golfers entered a playoff to determine the winner. Grundy sunk a par putt from about 20-feet out to secure the win on the first hole of the playoff.
Grundy helped the Saegertown Panthers take fourth in the field of 25 teams with a team score of 335. Jon Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle shot an 82 and 83, respectively. Sully Zirkle fired a 95 to round of the scoring for Saegertown.
The Meadville golf team placed third at the tournament with a score of 330. Robert Mahoney and Philip Pandolph each shot an 81 while Jake Friters had an 83 and Alex Burgess finished with an 85.
Cambridge Springs managed a ninth-place finish with a score of 353. Brady Campbell led the way with an 81 while Gunnar Gage (87) and Josh Reisenauer (89) each fired sub-90 rounds. Brewster Brown shot a 96.
Conneaut and Maplewood came in at 24th and 25th, respectively.
The Eagles finished with a 426. Robert Gowetski shot a 104, Nathan Stockton a 105, Matt Feather a 108 and Aiden Tyson a 109. For the Tigers, Avery Palotas finished with a 110, Garrett Dewey with a 114, Dylan Dewey with a 118 and Zane Hall with a 120.
Grove City won the invitational behind Nemec's 75 and a team score of 320 while McDowell took second with a 329.
1. Grove City (320)
Trent Nemec - 75
Ethan Cunningham - 80
Logan Goodrich - 80
Tyler Hamilton - 85
2. McDowell (329)
John Feretto - 78
Jack Mucha - 81
Brody Paris - 82
Bryce Peterson - 88
3. Meadville (330)
Robert Mahoney - 81
Philip Pandolph - 81
Jake Friters - 83
Alex Burgess - 85
4. Saegertown (335)
Joe Grundy - 75
Jon Grundy - 82
Wyatt Zirkle - 83
Sully Zirkle - 95
5. Greenville Gold (345)
Brandon Stubert - 84
Nate Stuyvesant - 85
Kaleb Porter - 86
Jacon Csonka - 90
6. Lakeview White (347)
Adam Snyder - 82
Chris Mong - 87
Owen Dye - 88
Jackson Gadsby 90
7. Fort LeBoeuf (350)
Nathan Fettmeyer - 80
Brody Beers - 81
Nico Setterber - 94
Troy Bickel - 95
8. Hickory (350)
Aidan Enoch - 85
Tyson Djakovich - 85
Own Hamelly -89
Luke Ferrence - 91
9. Cambridge Springs (353)
Brady Campbell - 81
Gunnar Gage - 87
Josh Reisenauer - 89
Brewster Brown - 96
10. Harborcreek (356)
Gio Barbato - 86
Isaac Schaaf - 89
Nick Simon - 90
Brady Rocky - 91
11. Oil City (357)
Charlie Motter - 84
Will McMahon - 91
Logan Longhorn - 91
Conner Highfield - 91
12. Iroquois (366)
Andrew Hatton - 86
Tom Shewalter - 86
Joe Daverspike - 96
Hunter Chew - 98
13. Rocky Grove (368)
Alex Zinz - 87
Hayden Beier - 89
Aaron Wetjen - 91
Dillon Hamilton - 101
14. Franklin (372)
Avery Purich - 90
Ryan McCandles - 93
Aidan McGracken - 93
Ty Prince - 96
15. Corry (374)
Nathan James - 81
Jacob Swartfager - 90
Ashton Mineo - 100
Logan Davis - 103
16. Slippery Rock (377)
Jacob Wolak - 77
Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski - 97
Tyler Rice - 98
James Gillen - 99
17. Titusville (389)
Peyton Madden - 84
Caden Blakeslee - 94
Gavin Chappel - 95
Wyatt Obert - 116
18. West Middlesex (393)
Devin Gruver - 95
Nathan Kachulis - 95
John Partridge - 101
Gavin Shrawder - 102
19. Jamestown (395)
Cole Terrent - 82
Gage Planavsky - 103
Aidan Woyt - 104
Colt Smith - 106
20. Lakeview Red (398)
Logan Williams - 94
Lucas Fagley - 96
Parker Montgomery - 102
Logan Richards - 106
21. Greenville Blue (404)
Aiden Eramett - 93
Soren Heddrick - 96
Logan McGonigal - 102
TJ Wright - 113
22. Sharon (407)
Carmine Thomas - 92
Will Beckert - 92
Lex Dobosh - 106
Lucas Province - 117
23. Seneca (409)
Jacob Bender - 92
Kendall Yosten - 100
Klayton Komisarski - 107
Clayton Dolph - 110
24. Conneaut (426)
Robert Gowetski - 104
Nathan Stockton - 105
Matt Feather - 108
Aiden Tyson - 109
25. Maplewood (462)
Avery Palotas - 110
Garrett Dewey - 114
Dylan Dewey - 118
Zane Hall - 120
