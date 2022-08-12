Joe Grundy

Saegertown senior Joe Grundy poses with his first-place trophy after winning Thursday’s Lakeview Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course with a 75.

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Saegertown senior Joe Grundy started his golf season on the right foot by winning Thursday's Lakeview Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course with a 75 in a playoff. 

Grundy and Grove City's Trent Nemec were tied at 75 after 18 holes of golf. The two golfers entered a playoff to determine the winner. Grundy sunk a par putt from about 20-feet out to secure the win on the first hole of the playoff.

Grundy helped the Saegertown Panthers take fourth in the field of 25 teams with a team score of 335.  Jon Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle shot an 82 and 83, respectively. Sully Zirkle fired a 95 to round of the scoring for Saegertown.

The Meadville golf team placed third at the tournament with a score of 330. Robert Mahoney and Philip Pandolph each shot an 81 while Jake Friters had an 83 and Alex Burgess finished with an 85.

Cambridge Springs managed a ninth-place finish with a score of 353. Brady Campbell led the way with an 81 while Gunnar Gage (87) and Josh Reisenauer (89) each fired sub-90 rounds. Brewster Brown shot a 96.

Conneaut and Maplewood came in at 24th and 25th, respectively. 

The Eagles finished with a 426. Robert Gowetski shot a 104, Nathan Stockton a 105, Matt Feather a 108 and Aiden Tyson a 109. For the Tigers, Avery Palotas finished with a 110, Garrett Dewey with a 114, Dylan Dewey with a 118 and Zane Hall with a 120.

Grove City won the invitational behind Nemec's 75 and a team score of 320 while McDowell took second with a 329.

1. Grove City (320)

Trent Nemec - 75

Ethan Cunningham - 80

Logan Goodrich - 80

Tyler Hamilton - 85

2. McDowell (329)

John Feretto - 78

Jack Mucha - 81

Brody Paris - 82

Bryce Peterson - 88

3. Meadville (330)

Robert Mahoney - 81

Philip Pandolph - 81

Jake Friters - 83

Alex Burgess - 85

4. Saegertown (335)

Joe Grundy - 75

Jon Grundy - 82

Wyatt Zirkle - 83

Sully Zirkle - 95

5. Greenville Gold (345)

Brandon Stubert - 84

Nate Stuyvesant - 85

Kaleb Porter - 86

Jacon Csonka - 90

6. Lakeview White (347)

Adam Snyder - 82

Chris Mong - 87

Owen Dye - 88

Jackson Gadsby 90

7. Fort LeBoeuf (350)

Nathan Fettmeyer - 80

Brody Beers - 81

Nico Setterber - 94

Troy Bickel - 95

8. Hickory (350)

Aidan Enoch - 85

Tyson Djakovich - 85

Own Hamelly -89

Luke Ferrence - 91

9. Cambridge Springs (353)

Brady Campbell - 81

Gunnar Gage - 87

Josh Reisenauer - 89

Brewster Brown - 96

10. Harborcreek (356)

Gio Barbato - 86

Isaac Schaaf - 89

Nick Simon - 90

Brady Rocky - 91

11. Oil City (357)

Charlie Motter - 84

Will McMahon - 91

Logan Longhorn - 91

Conner Highfield - 91

12. Iroquois (366) 

Andrew Hatton - 86

Tom Shewalter - 86

Joe Daverspike - 96

Hunter Chew - 98

13. Rocky Grove (368)

Alex Zinz - 87

Hayden Beier - 89

Aaron Wetjen - 91

Dillon Hamilton - 101

14. Franklin (372)

Avery Purich - 90

Ryan McCandles - 93

Aidan McGracken - 93

Ty Prince - 96

15. Corry (374)

Nathan James - 81

Jacob Swartfager - 90

Ashton Mineo - 100

Logan Davis - 103

16. Slippery Rock (377)

Jacob Wolak - 77

Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski - 97

Tyler Rice - 98

James Gillen - 99

17. Titusville (389)

Peyton Madden - 84

Caden Blakeslee - 94

Gavin Chappel - 95

Wyatt Obert - 116

18. West Middlesex (393)

Devin Gruver - 95

Nathan Kachulis - 95

John Partridge - 101

Gavin Shrawder - 102

19. Jamestown (395)

Cole Terrent - 82

Gage Planavsky - 103

Aidan Woyt - 104

Colt Smith - 106

20. Lakeview Red (398)

Logan Williams - 94

Lucas Fagley - 96

Parker Montgomery - 102

Logan Richards - 106

21. Greenville Blue (404)

Aiden Eramett - 93

Soren Heddrick - 96

Logan McGonigal - 102

TJ Wright - 113

22. Sharon (407)

Carmine Thomas - 92

Will Beckert - 92

Lex Dobosh - 106

Lucas Province - 117

23. Seneca (409)

Jacob Bender - 92

Kendall Yosten - 100

Klayton Komisarski - 107

Clayton Dolph - 110

24. Conneaut (426)

Robert Gowetski - 104

Nathan Stockton - 105

Matt Feather - 108

Aiden Tyson - 109

25. Maplewood (462)

Avery Palotas - 110

Garrett Dewey - 114

Dylan Dewey - 118

Zane Hall - 120

