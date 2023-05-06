COCHRANTON — Saegertown beat Cochranton 3-1 on Friday thanks to a couple big defensive plays, timely hitting and a handful of Cardinals' errors.
The Panthers got on the board first in the second inning. Three walks and an error allowed Hailee Gregor to cross home plate for the Panthers.
Saegertown scored again in the second inning thanks in part to an error. Alyssa Arblaster singled and advanced to third base on a wild pitch later in the inning. Arblaster scored on a Mikaila Obenrader ground out, which gave Saegertown a 2-0 lead over its Region 2 rival.
Cochranton had two runners on base with no outs in the fourth inning, but two strikeouts from Obenrader and a groundout allowed the Panthers to walk away with no damage.
In the fifth, the Cardinals walked on base three straight times but only scored one run in the inning when Macie Williams took home on a wild pitch. Saegertown's Kylie Stafford caught a Cochranton runner stealing third base and kept more runs from scoring.
"We didn't capitalize a couple of times when we had opportunities," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said. "There were a couple base running blunders, one was one me. I shouldn't have sent her on the tag, but I'll own it and we'll live to play another day."
The play McGuire referred to came in the bottom of the sixth. With one out and the bases loaded, the Cardinals hit a pop fly to right field.
Right fielder Kacie Mook caught the fly ball and delivered a perfect throw to catcher Rylie Braymer who tagged the Cochranton base runner for a double play.
"These are things we've been preaching from the beginning," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said of the defensive play. "I think that this game will be a confidence builder to prove that the things we're doing everyday, the things that we tell them they're capable of doing, are going to pay off."
Saegertown's Rhiannon Paris drilled a solo homer run off the scoreboard in the sixth inning to give her team a two-run cushion.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cochranton opened with two walks and followed with two strikeouts. Saegertown elected to intentionally walk Chelsey Freyermuth to load the bases with two outs.
With a full count, Obenrader earned her 12th strikeout of the game to give the Panthers the win.
"We expect to work from now until the end of the season. This is where we hope to put these things that we're working on in practice everyday to get better into action," Bowes said. "We want these types of games to prepare us as we move hopefully into the playoffs and hopefully on a D-10 run."
Braymer was 2-4 for the Panthers with Arblaster and Paris rounding out Saegertown's four hits on the day.
Saegertown is 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the region. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Iroquois on Tuesday.
Cochranton earned two hits from Katelyn Ewing and one each from Lili Douglas and Claire McCartney. Dani Hoffman fanned seven batters in the circle.
"Our errors are not season ending or anything like that. We'll be ready to go again on Monday," McGuire said. "We played them tough today."
The Cardinals are 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the region. Cochranton is scheduled to play at Conneaut on Monday in a non-region contest.
"We play in one of the best single A regions around," McGuire said. "We are all good teams and anybody could beat anybody on any given day pretty much."
Saegertown (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 4-0-2-0, Arblaster 4-1-1-0, Triola 4-0-0-0, Obenrader 3-0-0-1, Paris 3-1-1-1, Gregor 1-1-0-0, Mook 3-0-0-0, Pratt 2-0-0-0, Halsey 1-0-0-1. Totals 25-3-4-3.
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Williams 2-1-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Ewing 4-0-2-0, Freyermuth 1-0-0-0, Hansen 4-0-0-0, Douglas 2-0-1-0, McCartney 3-0-1-0, K. Miller 3-0-0-0, Sokol 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-1-4-0.
Saegertown 011 001 0 — 3 4 0
Cochranton 000 010 0 — 1 4 2
BATTING
HR: S — Paris
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader WP 5-2-0-0-12-4, Arblaster 2-2-1-1-1-5; C — Hoffman LP 7-4-3-2-7-5.
Records: Saegertown 9-2, Cochranton 8-7.
