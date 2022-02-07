SHARON — The Saegertown wrestling team finally defeated Reynolds in a dual meet, but the Panthers were unable to advance to the team state wrestling tournament.
The Panthers faced Reynolds in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 2A team wrestling tournament on Saturday at Sharon High School. According to Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan, the Panthers were 0-23 against Reynolds before Saturday.
Well now, the Panthers are 1-23 against Reynolds. The Raiders, winners of nine straight District 10 tournaments and five straight PIAA tournaments, were sent home by the Panthers.
“It was a huge win for our program. We had a lot of fans down there and young wrestlers and when we won the place went crazy,” Mulligan said. “The emotions were actually a little overwhelming and it made it hard to regroup for the next match.”
Saegertown defeated Reynolds 34-32. The team held a 34-9 lead at one point and hung on just enough for the win.
“Once you beat a team once you can beat them again,” Mulligan said. “Now we’ve beaten every team in District 10 at least once in our program’s history.”
Following the historical win, the Panthers had to face top-seeded Fort LeBoeuf in the semifinals.
Saegertown won the first five bouts to take a 22-0 lead, but the Bison won the next seven matches to take the lead at 33-22. With the match already won, the Bison forfeited at 189 to win 33-28.
Though the Panthers could not win the tournament, they still had a third-place match with Corry. The winner would advance to the state title, and the Beavers did enough to win 37-28.
“It’s unfortunate that we lost a heartbreaker to Fort LeBoeuf in an intense match and then lost another intense match to Corry. We’re disappointed, but we’re going to regroup. That’s the beauty of wrestling. Unfortunately our team duals are over, but we feel we can be section champs. We have five kids that are ranked in the state and they can all win a medal at states,” Mulligan said. “We went 16-7 in duals this year and everyone we lost to, except Reynolds, is wrestling in the state tournament right now.
“We have a really young team. We started five freshmen yesterday and they all got valuable experience.”