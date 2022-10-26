The Saegertown girls volleyball team has the chance to redeem a regular season loss in today’s District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal match.
The Lady Panthers play Harbor Creek at 6 p.m. at Cochranton High School. Harbor Creek beat Saegertown 3-1 on Oct. 4. Since then, head coach Justyn Greco believes her team has evolved and is ready for the rematch.
“I think we are a much different team than what we were when we played them in early October. We have made a few adjustments both offensively and defensively since then and hopefully they will pay off on Wednesday,” Greco said. “We know from playing them and scouting them they are a very good serving team so our passing has to be on for us to have success.”
Saegertown is the No. 2 seed in the bracket and had a first-round bye due to being the Region 3 champion. The Lady Panthers finished the regular season 12-2 overall and 10-0 in region matches. The team’s losses were to Harbor Creek and Fort LeBoeuf. Harbor Creek beat Franklin 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Despite the regular season success, first-year head coach Greco is focusing her team in for the postseason.
“Every team is even. This is the playoffs. You have to get excited; you have to play with emotion,” Greco said. “Play as a team and do not play as individuals.”
The Lady Panthers’ offense runs through sophomore setter Lindsey Greco. Greco feeds fellow sophomore and middle hitter Brwyn McLaughlin and outside hitters Alyssa Arblaster and Camryn Trzeciak. Sophomore libero Rylie Braymer leads the defense.
“Ball control is going to be key to this match,” Greco said. “Whichever team has better ball control will come out on top. We need to pass consistently, so we can run our offense. We need Lindsey to be able to spread the ball around and utilize all of our hitters.”
The winner of the match will play the winner of Corry vs. Fort LeBoeuf on Nov. 2.
