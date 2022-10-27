The Saegertown Panthers beat Maplewood 16-0 on Saturday in the Crawford County Youth Football League championship game at Bender Field.
After a scoreless first quarter, Saegertown scored a safety in the second quarter to go up 2-0. Later in the quarter, Cole Annibale scored a rushing touchdown and after an unsuccessful two-point conversion the Panthers led 8-0 at halftime.
Parker Adkins scored on a long run in the third quarter before Colt Scott rushed in the two-point conversion to give Saegertown a 16-0 lead.
Saegertown’s defense kept Maplewood off the scoreboard the rest of the way and hung on for the title.
Saegertown finished the season 6-1 and led the league in points scored and points allowed. The Panthers lone loss was a 7-6 defeat against Cochranton early in the season.
Maplewood finished the season 5-2 and both of its losses were to Saegertown. Cochranton was 4-2, Meadville Red was 3-3, Conneaut was 3-3, Meadville Black was 1-5 and Cambridge Springs was 0-6.
