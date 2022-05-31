SLIPPERY ROCK — With one swing of the bat, Dylan Flinchbaugh sent the crowd to their feet at Slippery Rock's Jack Critchfield Park. His single to right field plated Henry Shaffer as Saegertown baseball closed an 11-1 win in the fifth inning of the Class 1A District 10 championship.
Afterward, the whole team lined up along the first-base line to receive their medals.
It was a bit of redemption for the Panthers. They lost to Rocky Grove in the D-10 semifinals last season. The goal for this year's team was to make it to the title game.
"It was a goal last year and we fell short," Shaffer said. "Just wasn't on our side, I guess. But we came back this year stronger. We lost a few keys seniors last year, but we had majority of our team back.
They accomplished that goal and more.
Saegertown (17-2) had a fondness for the odd-numbered innings. The Panthers scored four runs in the first, three in the third and four more to force the mercy rule in the fifth.
The Panthers took advantage of a pair of errors by the Golden Eagles in the first inning.
Shaffer got things going with an RBI triple to drive in Landon Caldwell. Shaffer came around to score when Kennedy Catholic (7-14) dropped a popup from Flinchbaugh. The Saegertown catcher also scored on a error when Zach Balog hit a flyball to right. Joe Grundy capped the inning with an RBI single to center, scoring Balog.
After a double by Shaffer to lead off the third, Garrett Young hit a one-out RBI single down the left-field line. A two-run double by Anthony Hernandez scored Young and Balog to make it a 7-1 game.
The Panthers put the game away with a four-run fifth. Grundy started the inning with a walk and eventually scored on an RBI single from Wyatt Burchill. Caldwell walked in the next at-bat, but Shaffer drove in the pair with a double to center. That's when Flinchbaugh ended the game with his line drive to right.
"My batting order, from the top down, has just been tremendous," Saegertown head coach Scott Walters said. "Big two-out hits from the bottom of the order."
The battery of Shaffer and Flinchbaugh kept the Golden Eagles in check for most of the game. Kennedy Catholic scored their only run in the first inning on an RBI single to left by Remington Hart.
Shaffer, who as 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, allowed one run on four hits and a walk. He struck out eight in the five-inning complete game.
"I found the fastball and just kept on grooving," Shaffer said.
In the rare instances where a KC runner reached base, they then had to deal with Flinchbaugh behind the dish. He threw out two of three potential base stealers to keep the running game in check.
Walters wanted to limit Kennedy Catholic's movements on the bases. He was aware that the Golden Eagles like to get their runners in motion. Flinchbaugh's play behind the plate forced KC to adjust their approach.
"I didn't hit the best the first two at-bats, so I mean my presence on the defensive end," Flinchbaugh said. "The bat finally came around in the end. I was happy with the performance."
KENNEDY CATHOLIC (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Malvar 1-1-0-0, Rapp 2-0-0-0, Fuhr 2-0-0-0, Hart 2-0-0-0, Pocza 2-0-0-0, Mastowski 2-0-0-0, Cochenour 2-0-2-0, Ratkovich 2-0-0-0, Ondo 2-0-1-0. Totals 17-1-3-0.
SAEGERTOWN (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-1-2-1, Caldwell 3-2-1-0, Shaffer 4-0-3-3, Flinchbaugh 4-0-2-1, Young 3-1-1-1, Balog 3-2-2-1, Grundy 2-1-1-1, Hernandez 2-0-1-2, Nearhoof 3-0-1-0, Davison 0-1-0-0, Jordan 0-3-0-0. Totals 27-11-14-10.
Kennedy Catholic 100 00x x — 1 3 2
Saegertown 403 04x x — 11 14 3
BATTING
2B: S — Shaffer 2, Balog, Flinchbaugh.
3B: S — Caldwell, Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) KC — Ratkovich LP 2-6-5-1-2, Ondo 2-4-4-4-0-4, Cochenour 0.2-4-2-2-2-0; S — Shaffer WP 5-3-1-0-8-1.
