SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown used a 10-run fifth inning to beat Region 3 opponent Maplewood on Monday at Ed Acker American Legion Field.
Maplewood took a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Levi Willison hit an RBI double to score Landyn Reynolds. The Tigers scored in the next three at bats to take the lead.
Saegertown answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Facing a 5-2 deficit in the fifth inning, the Panthers offense came up big.
Consecutive walks and an RBI single from Henry Shaffer got things started. Sully Zirkle followed with an RBI to tie the game at 5. Saegertown took the lead and added to it with runs from Joe Grundy, Luke Young, Reese Wilkinson, Garrett Crawford, Wyatt Burchill and William Shaffer.
The Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning, but couldn't get any closer.
Maplewood out-hit Saegertown 10-7 and had two less errors. The Tigers walked 13 batters to Saegertown's seven, which was the biggest difference in the game.
Saegertown is 12-2 overall and 10-1 in the region. The Panthers will play at Youngsville on Wednesday.
Maplewood is 6-5 overall and 5-5 in region action. The Tigers will play at Cambridge Springs today.
Maplewood (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 4-0-1-0, Reynolds 4-2-1-0, Woge 5-1-2-0, Willison 3-2-1-1, Hochstetler 3-2-1-2, Peterson 4-0-0-1, Williams 4-0-1-1, Hirosky 4-1-3-1, Beuchat 3-0-0-0. Totals 34-8-10-6.
Saegertown (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-0-1, W. Shaffer 3-2-2-2, H. Shaffer 3-2-2-3, Zirkle 3-0-1-2, Joe Grundy 3-1-1-0, Young 0-1-0-0, Manning 1-0-0-0, Crawford 3-1-1-2, Shaw 1-0-0-0, Gardner 2-1-0-0, Wilkinson 1-2-0-0. Totals 23-12-7-10.
Maplewood 004 103 0 — 8 10 2
Saegertown 002 0(10)0 x — 12 7 4
BATTING
2B: M — Hirosky, Willison; S — H. Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Reynolds LP 0.1-3-5-5-0-2, Peteron 0.1-1-3-3-0-3, Woge 1.1-0-0-0-1-2, Proper 0.1-0-2-2-0-2, Willison 4-3-2-2-3-4; S — Manning 2-1-3-2-3-5, W. Shaffer 3-7-4-4-2-2, Joe Grundy 2-2-1-0-1-0.
Records: Maplewood 6-5, Saegertown 12-2.
