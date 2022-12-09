Saegertown Junior-Senior High School will be the site of a Division I wrestling dual meet on Saturday.
The Edinboro Fighting Scots will wrestle the Ohio University Bobcats at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 or from Saegertown wrestling head coach Jim Mulligan.
Saegertown alumnus Cody Mulligan is the Fighting Scots’ 197-pounder. The redshirt-senior posted a 21-10 record last season and placed sixth at the MAC Championship.
At Saegertown, Mulligan was a two-time PIAA champion, a three-time state place-winner and a four-time state qualifier. He finished his high school career with a 168-21 record.
