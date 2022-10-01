WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown boys golf team managed a 360 at Friday’s District 10 tournament, which gave the Panthers a fourth-place finish at The Country Club.
Head coach Brian Hanley is happy with how his boys played on Friday and throughout the entire season — especially considering he has three athletes juggling golf and football.
“I have three football players that are trying to play both so the time they can spend with me and on this course is limited,” Hanley said. “I was hoping for better, but I’m a realist. It’s about what I thought would have happened today.
“I’m not disappointed at all. I love all my boys. They’re pretty much a redneck team. Half of them duck and goose hunt — golf — maybe not.”
Leading the Panthers was senior Joe Grundy with a 79. Jon Grundy shot an 89 and Wyatt Zirkle a 95. Also playing for Saegertown was Sully Zirkle (97) and Hank Shaffer (114). The top three scores counted toward the team score.
“I’m proud of every single one of them. They helped us throughout the year to win the region title. They had some crucial scores this season,” Hanley said. “Going into the year I was hoping for a team that would shoot in the 80s because I knew that would win the region. I’m really happy with what we had this year.”
Individually, Grundy’s 79 puts him in fifth after the first round. Josh James, last year’s PIAA Class 2A champion, is first with a 76. Fort LeBoeuf’s Nathan Feltmeyer is second (77) while Owen Kemp and Jacob Wolak are tied for third (78).
“Overall, there were a couple rough shots here and there, but I’ll definitely take a 79,” Grundy said. “On the year I’ve been shooting high 70s to low 80s so today was really good. I’m hoping for the same thing tomorrow and to continue on.”
The top eight golfers after today’s second round will advance to the state meet. Grundy just missed the cut last year.
“If he as an average day he’ll be fine. He didn’t let the nerves get to him today,” Hanley said. “I was in the group with him so I thought that may be a bad combination, but it turned out to be good. Especially on this course, every pin is on a back edge or right edge, they’re all in problem places. The course was not playing easy. All the rain, the rough is thick and deep, the greens are fast and the pins are hard. Luckily the weather wasn’t horrible today.”
The weather was about 51 degrees when the golfers teed off with a light wind. It wasn’t perfect, but compared to the rain of the last week it was a welcome reprieve. Rain from earlier in the week did make an impact on Friday.
“There were a lot of soft spots out there. The greens weren’t checking up as much as I thought they would,” Grundy said.
As far as his mindset for today, Grundy is locked in.
“I just need to focus, hit fairways, two putt, get pars and not go for the hero shots,” Grundy said.
Also at the tournament were Cambridge Springs seniors Josh Reisenauer and Brady Campbell. Campbell carded an 89 and Reisenauer finished with a 93.
The second and final day of the District 10 tournament is set to start at 9:30 a.m. today. In the girls tournament, Meadville’s Kelsi Hefner will represent the Lady Bulldogs. In the boys tournament, Grundy will represent the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.