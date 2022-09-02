CORRY — The Saegertown golf team placed eighth at the Corry Invitational at North Hills Golf Course on Thursday.
The Panthers had a team score of 358 and were led by Jon Grundy who fired an 86. Joe Grundy (89), Spencer Keefer (89) and Wyatt Zirkle (94) rounded out the scoring for Saegertown.
Meadville finished 16th with a score of 379. Sophomore Gino Gilberto led the Bulldogs with his 91. Philip Pandolph followed with a 92 while Robert Mahoney and Jake Friters carded a 97 and 99, respectively.
With a 408, Cambridge Springs finished 18th. Brady Campbell's 90 led the way for the Blue Devils. Gunnar Gage also shot a sub-100 score with a 93.
McDowell's blue team won the tournament with a 335 and their white team was second with a 342.
Slippery Rock's Jake Wolak was the individual champion with a 75.
1) McDowell blue (335)
Camden Delsandro - 79
Jack Mucha - 81
John Feretti - 84
Talen Geis - 91
Bryce Peterson - 104 *
2) McDowell white (342)
Owen Bickel - 85
Mark Bico - 85
Matt Mascia - 86
Ethan Bock - 86
Tyler Allen - 88 *
3) Rocky Grove (345)
Aaron Wetjen - 80
Hayden Bevier - 83
Alex Zine - 86
Dillon Hamilton - 96
Schiffer Anderson - 111 *
4) Cathedral Prep (351)
Jake Eastbourn - 83
Cooper Wierzchowski - 84
Matthew Bond - 91
Cam Christman - 93
James Fessler - 94 *
5) Lakeview (354)
Chris Mong - 85
Maddox Bell - 86
Jackson Gadsby - 89
Adam Snyder - 94
Owen Dye - 94 *
6) Fairview (356)
Anthony Laboda - 83
Will Fessler - 86
Tegan Rucks - 93
Archie Murphy - 94
Cole Chastin - 96 *
7) General McLane (357)
Greyson Rhodes - 84
Jackson Dailey - 87
Braden Means - 88
Luke Fetzer - 98
Lincoln Turner - 109 *
8) Saegertown (358)
Jon Grundy - 86
Joe Grundy - 89
Spencer Keefer - 89
Wyatt Zirkle - 94
Ryder Bailey - 107 *
9) Fort LeBoeuf white (362)
Nathan Feltmeyer - 78
Carter Frantz - 92
Troy Bickel - 94
Brody Beers - 98
Zach Militello - 111 *
10) Union City (362)
Josh James -76
Quinlan Magee - 94
Miles McCaslin - 96
Trent Parkhurst - 96
Eli Troyer - 106 *
11) Harbor Creek (363)
Isaac Schaaf - 85
Nick Simon - 92
Brody Rzodkiewicz - 92
Gio Barbato - 94
Carson Rzodkiewicz - 94 *
12) Oil City blue (364)
Charlie Motter - 84
Connor Highfield - 89
Will McMahon - 95
Jacob Teeter - 96
Jackson Dilks - 114 *
13) Mercyhurst Prep (369)
Nick Momeyer - 82
Corey Morrison - 86
Connor Soety - 98
Diego Gomez - 103
Brady Godlewski - 104 *
14) Corry, black (371)
Nathan James - 82
Jacob Swartzfager - 86
Jacob Gantz - 100
Logan Davis - 103
Ashton Mineo - 106 *
15) Franklin (371)
Aidan McCraken - 84
Avery Purich - 92
Ryan McCandles - 95
Ty Prince - 100
Damon Curry - 108 *
16) Meadville (379)
Gino Gilberto - 91
Philip Pandolph - 92
Robert Mahoney - 97
Jake Friters - 99
Kyler Hefner - 112 *
17) Slippery Rock (380)
Jake Wolak - 75
Kellen Stoughton-Dragowski - 94
James Gillen - 100
Parker Dalcamp - 111
Nate Luckock - 114 *
18) Cambridge Springs (408)
Brady Campbell - 90
Gunnar Gage - 93
Josh Reisenauer - 106
Seth Glenn - 119
Brady Jardina - 119 *
19) Seneca (459)
Kendell Yosten - 107
Jacob Bender - 112
Klayton Komisarski - 116
Clayton Dolph - 124
Braydin Trimble - 135 *
20) Oil City white (471)
Bryce Stewart - 111
Justin Garland - 113
Kaden Smathers - 119
Aiden Balot - 128
Braylon Barber - 145 *
21) Corry orange (495)
Steven Hart - 116
Brody Burlingame - 123
Landen Deane - 127
Kamdyn Moon - 129
Conner Vanco -140 *
Reynolds (no score)
Dylan Leskovac - 94
Cameron Buckley - 100
North East (no score)
Leyton Hassenplug - 79
Colin Cunningham - 100
Dan Walk - 103
