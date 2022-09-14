CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown boys and girls cross country teams beat Cambridge Springs in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Panthers beat the Blue Devils 24-31 in the boys race. Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick was the fastest runner of the day with a time of 18 minutes and 28 seconds. Hetrick’s teammate Michael DeJohn was second (19:18).
Saegertown also had runners place fifth (Eddie Hazlet, 19:46), seventh (Brennen McWright, 20:03) and ninth (Jace Digiacomo, 20:51).
Nick Finck (19:25) and Quinn Simmerman (19:41) finished third and fourth for Cambridge Springs. Devin Laniewicz was sixth (19:59), Joshua Simpson was eighth (20:30) and Tysin Findlay was 10th (21:05).
In the girls race, Saegertown won 15-50. The Lady Panthers claimed the top four spots.
Camryn Harakal crossed the line first (24:17) with Margaret Hughes (24:50), Skyler Bland (26:16) and Emma Spencer (27:28) following. Also for Saegertown, Jazmyn Pisarchick was sixth (29:38), Kaylee Reynolds was seventh (29:38) and Katlynn Betruso was eighth (32:30).
For Cambridge, Abbey Laskey was the top finisher in fifth place (28:55). Also in the top 10 was Katlynn Baer (34:01) and Maddy Lehner (34:08).
