SAEGERTOWN — Despite several delays and a Meadville/Mid-East team that did not quit, Saegertown won 6-3 in Little League baseball action on Thursday.
The game was delayed about 15 minutes due to a wet field, but once the game was underway, Saegertown was ready to hit.
In the bottom of the first inning, Saegertown's Quinton Burchill smashed a home run over the center field wall, which also scored Mason Groner, and put Saegertown ahead 2-0. Matthew Shartle hit a deep shot that appeared to be a double at first, but was later ruled a home run. The ball landed in center field where the fence overlaps itself to allow for a passage. After a short meeting, the officials declared it a home run.
Saegertown led 3-0 after one.
In the second inning, Mason Furry scored on a sacrifice fly from Parker Adkins. Saegertown added another run to its lead in the third off a solo homer from Shartle.
"Honestly I thought the kids were a little intimidated to start the game. As the game went on they got better," Meadville/Mid-East head coach Matt Schmitt said. "That was a big part of it, but the three home runs helped. You can't do much about that."
In the fourth inning, Meadville/Mid-East's offense came alive. A walk, a single and an error allowed Meadville to load the bases with two outs. Just as Konner Mascetti walked up to bat, the sky opened up again in a downpour.
After about 20 minutes play resumed and Mascetti responded with a shot to the center field wall. The hit allowed three runs to score and cut Saegertown's lead to 5-3.
"We are down one of our pitchers, who is hurt, but I thought our pitching did well," Schmitt said. "They just hit three good balls. We battled back, which was good."
Saegertown added a run in the fifth inning from Kayden McClintock to lead by three.
"The weather made a difference," Saegertown head coach Joe Groner said. "As soon as it started raining we turned to slop. The boys hit well, though."
In the sixth inning, Saegertown closer Gavin Leslie and the defense earned the final three outs to get the win. The victory means his team will play for a District 1 championship on Tuesday.
"It feels great," Leslie said. "Winning the championship in travel ball is like the most important part and that is great for us."
Saegertown also had solid play from starting pitcher Groner and middle reliever Burchill.
"I was a little nervous," Groner said. "After I got into the game the nerves went away and I just pitched."
"When I came into the game I was a bit nervous," Burchill said. "But we hit and stuff and were up on the scoreboard so I felt better and started pitching better."
Saegertown will play either Meadville/Mid-East or Cochranton for the title.
Meadville/Mid-East will play Cochranton on Saturday morning in the loser's bracket.
