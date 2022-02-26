SHARON — The Saegertown wrestling team leads all Crawford County wrestling squads with five athletes progressing to the semifinals in today's District 10 Class 2A District wrestling tournament at Sharon High School.
The Panthers own the three light weights. Carter Beck (106) will face Franklin's Cael Dailey, Hunter Robison (113) will Carter Wise of Mercer and Owen Hershelman (120) wrestles Chase Bell of Reynolds.
At 189, Landon Caldwell will see Titusville's Kaleb Brunst in his bout and at 285 Josh Perrine will wrestle another Titusville athlete in Lodge Nosko.
Saegertown also has four wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
Cochranton has three wrestlers in today's semifinals. At 132, Jack Martinec faces Hickory's Cody Miller; at 160 Stetson Booze wrestles Conneaut's Collin Hearn; and at 172 Louden Gledhill will wrestle Jalen Wagner of Reynolds.
The Cards have seven wrestlers in the consolation bracket as well.
The Conneaut wrestling team has two kids in today's semifinals. Hearn and Hunter Gould at 120 pounds. Gould is still undefeated on the season and wrestles fellow Crawford County wrestler Chase Blake of Maplewood. The Eagles have two wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
In addition to Blake in the semifinals, Maplewood has four wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
Cambridge Springs has one wrestler in today's semifinals — Gunnar Gage. Gage is at 126 pounds and wrestles Alex Rueberger of Sharpsville. Cambridge has seven in the consolation bracket.
Wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the consolation round. The semifinals, consolation quarters and consolation semis will follow.
At 3:30 p.m., the third and fifth place matches begin. The Parade of Champions is slated for 5:15 p.m. with the finals immediately following.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight bracket will return to Sharon High School next weekend for the Class 2A Northwest Region tournament.