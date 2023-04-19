RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Saegertown overcame a slow start and a driven Maplewood team in Tuesday’s 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-18, 25-9) at Maplewood High School.
From the jump, the Panthers looked out of sorts. Head coach Justin Johnson called a timeout before the first serve of the match to get his defense into position and ready to play.
Maplewood, playing its third match in a restart-year for the program, was ready. Freshman Liam McCarl earned the first point of the match with a kill and gave his team a lead. The Tigers led until mid-set when Saegertown took a 14-13 lead.
“It was not one of our better efforts tonight from top to bottom,” Johnson said. “We didn’t step on the floor ready to play. I was a little disappointed in that, but a win is a win.”
Once Saegertown took the lead, the Panthers didn’t look back. Sam Draa, Quincy Zook and Collin Jones took turns pummeling the ball into the floor and with the big spikes came loud chants from the Panthers’ bench.
Between the action on the court and the noise from the bench, the Tigers looked out of sorts. Saegertown closed the set on a 10-2 run.
“I think it rattled them a little bit and it’s why we didn’t take the first set. When we came out of the gate I thought we would win the set, but they had a couple big swings and we quieted a bit,” said Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde. “That in and of itself was a learning experience for them.”
Saegertown rode its momentum into the second set, but Maplewood did not back down. The Tigers trailed 14-13 before Saegertown pulled away.
Maplewood had a couple big swings at the net, but the offense is not consistent yet.
“Even when the passing is good our ball placement isn’t as consistent as I’d like it to be and it makes hitters hesitate,” Hyde said. “Once we can cleanup the serve-receive and make it easy for our setter to consistently set the ball, our hitters will have the light bulb moment of ‘Oh, I know where the ball is going, I can use my energy to get there.’”
Saegertown dominated the third and final set. Senior Brady Greco dished 32 assists in the win. Jones led the offense with 12 kills and Zook added 11. Draa had a near double-double with nine kills and nine digs.
On defense, Sam Hetrick tallied 12 digs.
“Our offense has gotten a lot better over the past few weeks. I thought we really turned the corner at the Northeastern tournament in York,” Johnson said. “We’re getting close to halfway through the season and I’d like to say there is a lot of volleyball left, but we’ll have to see what happens over these next few weeks.”
Saegertown is 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Panthers are riding a four-match winning streak and will host McDowell on Thursday.
“We have improved since the beginning of the year, especially since the Meadville tournament,” Johnson said. “Now we’re going to get into the meat of the schedule with McDowell, Cochranton and Meadville and those teams over the next two or three weeks and we’ll figure out if we’ve actually gotten better or not.”
Maplewood’s Caden Lazorishak led the defense with eight digs. Dorian Dubet and Logan Kier added seven and five digs, respectively.
The Tigers are 0-3 overall and in the region. Maplewood will play at Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday.
So far, Hyde is happy with the improvement of his young team.
“Compared to how we were against Meadville, it’s like a totally different team out there. It looks like a team that’s out there wanting to win instead of a team that isn’t quite sure of themselves,” Hyde said. “They’re improving by leaps and bounds. It’s just a time game. We need the experience, time in the gym and touches on the ball. It will come.”
