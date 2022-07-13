The Saegertown 8-10 year old baseball team took control early and held off a furious Mid-East/Meadville rally to capture the District 1 championship with a 14-10 win on Tuesday.
The bats were hot early for both teams.
Mid-East/Meadville scored two runs in the top of the inning before Saegertown tallied four in the bottom of the inning. A Brantley DeMaison two-RBI double scored Parker Adkins and Cole Annibale for Saegertown.
After keeping Mid-East/Meadville scoreless in the second, Saegertown went to work.
After a walk and a strikeout, Brayden Shelter hit an RBI single that scored Adkins. DeMaison singled and Ian Huson walked before Griffin Crum hit an RBI single to give Saegertown a 6-2 lead. Conner Bradshaw and Mav Adkins hit consecutive RBI singles. Bradshaw then scored on a passed ball for Saegertown’s fifth run of the inning. After two innings of play, Saegertown led 9-2.
Mid-East/Meadville added one run in the third. Mason Barickman hit an RBI single that brought Lee DeSantis-Briggs home. The bases were loaded with no outs, but Saegertown managed to convert on an rare triple play. A fly ball was caught in shallow center, which was thrown to second base for the second out. The Mid-East/Meadville runner that occupied third base did not tag up and ran to home plate. Once Saegertown threw to third base, the triple play was successful.
Saegertown kept its momentum with a four-run third inning.
Huson hit an RBI double, with a second runner scoring on a fielder’s decision to go up 11-2. Parker Groner drilled an RBI single before Bowen Lerker scored on a passed ball. Saegertown led 13-2 through three innings of play.
Despite the large deficit, Mid-East/Meadville showed its grit in the fourth inning. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs to start things off. A DeSantis-Briggs walk brought Luke Roberts in from third base before Blaine Trenga scored on a passed ball. After another walk, Isaac Beebe hit a two-run single to cut the lead to 13-7.
Hudson Schroat drilled an RBI single to left field before Trenga hit a two-run single for Mid-East/Meadville’s seventh run of the inning.
Saegertown then sent Huson to the mound. Starting with a 3-0 count, Huson earned a strikeout and got his team out of the inning.
Saegertown added a 14th run in the top of the fourth inning when DeMaison hit a sacrifice fly that scored Annibale.
It was a defensive battle over the remaining inning and a half as Saegertown held off Mid-East/Meadville.
“I’m beyond proud of them. We actually have a pretty young team. We have three eight-year-olds on our team, it was really kind of their chance,” Saegertown head coach Brittany Adkins said. “We have a good group ahead of us so it was their chance to shine on their own and I was proud of them for doing so.”
With the win, Saegertown will play in the Section 1 tournament hosted by Corry Little League from July 18-22.
“I think they’re really excited to get a chance to play beyond our area and see what they can do at the next level,” Adkins said.
Mid-East/Meadville head coach Larry Roberts was impressed with the fight his team showed.
“What I’ve been telling them for the past month that we’ve been practicing is their untapped potential. I thought they were the best team here. In the last three innings they showed that. I told them that after the game,” Roberts said. “They should be proud of themselves. Most teams would have folded and went home after being down 13-3 but we battled back and we just ran out of innings.”
