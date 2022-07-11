In 8-10 year old baseball action, Saegertown beat Mid-East/Meadville 12-2 on Saturday in the District 1 tournament championship game.
It was Mid-East/Meadville’s first loss of the double elimination tournament so the teams will face each other again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the title.
On Saturday, Saegertown bested Mid-East/Meadville in four innings. Calvin Burchill pitched three scoreless innings before Parker Adkins closed the game in the fourth.
At the plate, Brayden Shetler was 2-2 with one double and Brantley DeMaison was 2-3 with two doubles. Ian Huson and Carter Ogello had multiple hits and Mav Adkins recorded one double,
For Mid-East/Meadville, Blaine Trenga, Greyson Stevenson and Mason Sciallo each recorded one hit.
