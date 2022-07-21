Wrestling culture runs deep in Crawford County and until recently the sport was for boys — but not anymore.
Steve Scott Gymnasium at Saegertown Junior-Senior High School will host the Saegertown girls wrestling team this winter as the school is the latest in the state to sanction a girls wrestling program.
At a meeting on April 7, PENN-CREST School Board approved the “creation, support and funding of the Saegertown High School Girls Wrestling Team.” At a meeting on June 23, the board approved Melissa Bartholomew as head coach.
The team will look to build on last year’s momentum from the Crawford Wrestling Club, a girls wrestling club based out of Saegertown. It allowed girls in the county to compete against other girls, which was the first time the opportunity had been offered in the area. The club will fall by the wayside now with Saegertown’s school-sponsored team.
First-year head coach
Bartholomew, a 1994 Saegertown graduate, will take the reins in the program’s inaugural season with heaps of wrestling experience on her side.
Her father, Douglas Luikart, was a longtime coach of the Saegertown Panthers.
“Wrestling has been a life-long thing. Growing up, my dad was the coach. He wrestled in high school then coached my brother and a lot of Saegertown kids,” Bartholomew said. “He actually coached current head coach Jimmy Mulligan. I was always there on the mat with them because I enjoyed it.
“Last year they asked me to be an assistant coach for the girls wrestling club. I guess you could say wrestling is in my blood. It’s what I know.”
The first step for the rookie head coach will be to assemble a coaching staff. Luikart said he would assist Bartholomew along with her son, Dawson. Dawson, 21, is a current PIAA wrestling official and wrestled for Saegertown several years ago.
”It will truly be a family affair,” Bartholomew said.
Constructing a team
Once a full coaching staff is in place, Bartholomew will turn her focus to the team itself.
She expects several girls to return from last year’s club. She’s also heard from several people who are interested in joining the program.
“We’ll have some girls with a basic knowledge of wrestling,” Bartholomew said. “There’s also a couple that have been wrestling with the boys that are going to join us, so that’ll be nice too. They can be mentors for new girls coming on that don’t have a lot of experience.”
Since the program is officially sanctioned by the school not every girl in the county can participate on the team. It will be open to all students in PENNCREST School District. There will also be a co-op opportunity for students attending Meadville Area Senior High School or Conneaut Area Senior High School, Bartholomew said.
“If anybody is interested, it’s junior high through 12th grade,” Bartholomew said. “If they’re interested and reside in PENNCREST, CASH or Meadville, they can send me an email (mbartholomew05@hotmail.com) or look me up on Facebook and I can give them some information.”
Growing the sport
Saegertown is the 54th school in the state to offer a girls wrestling program. Once that number hits 100, it will sanctioned as an official PIAA sport.
Sanction PA, an organization with the goal of getting girls wrestling as a PIAA sport, helps schools statewide with the process of becoming school-sponsored programs.
Bartholomew said according to Sanction PA, the sport is on track to be PIAA sanctioned by next year.
In the meantime, there are more opportunities for girls to wrestle because it is not an official PIAA sport. A team can have multiple girls at the same weight class compete.
“Most of the girls teams out there don’t have a full roster of weights. Because we’re not PIAA if we have three girls at 132, all three can wrestle in. That way they get mat experience,” Bartholomew said. “I thought that was a great aspect for the program. They want all these girls to be able to wrestle.”
Saegertown is one of three schools in District 10 to sanction a team, with Seneca and Mercer being the other two. Most of the Pennsylvania teams are in the eastern side of the state. District 7 leads the charge on the western side of the state with seven teams.
“It’s pretty neat to see it come full circle and a privilege to step into the role as a coach, especially to girls,” Bartholomew said. “That’s something I would have never thought could ever happen. I would have loved to do it, to be in a girls wrestling program.”
New territory
As high school girls wrestling grows in popularity so does collegiate girls wrestling. Gannon University added girls wrestling in 2018 and is the only area school with a program.
“Wrestling is typically a boys thing, but what an opportunity for girls to step in the limelight and be able to try something new. There’s a huge call for it in colleges. Girls are getting full rides or half scholarships to wrestle and get their education paid for, which is amazing,” Bartholomew said. “It’s another opportunity for young women to show they’re strong and can wrestle.
“Some of the girls last year didn’t know it was an option. As it’s new for them, it’s new territory for colleges too as more and more implement girls wrestling.”
Olivia Kinder, who recently graduated from Meadville and wrestled on the Crawford Wrestling Club, committed to wrestle at Delaware Valley University next year.
“Even if it’s something they don’t choose to do in college, it brings such character and camaraderie and a growth within themselves that they carry with them the rest of their life,” Bartholomew said. “I feel honored to continue to grow girls wrestling and be part of the program. The love of wrestling runs deep in my family and I cannot wait to share it with the girls.”
