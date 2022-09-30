The Saegertown golf team is playing for a District 10 title at today’s boys golf Class 2A District 10 tournament at The Country Club.
The Panthers, led by No. 1 Joe Grundy, won Region 3 to qualify as a team. Joining Grundy will be Jon Grundy, Wyatt Zirkle, Sully Zirkle and Hank Shaffer. The top three scores will count toward an overall team score.
“I think they’ve been playing well as of late. We’ve been a group of 80s shooters all season. Sometimes that’s good enough and sometimes it’s not,” Saegertown head coach Brian Hanley said. “We had a practice round (Thursday) and the course is playing long with all the rain we had. I have some good long ball hitters so that may play into our favor.”
Also competing for the team title will be Lakeview, Grove City, Fairview and Oil City.
“At an invitational last week with all the teams we’ll play against tomorrow, of the five we were four out of five,” Hanley said. “I’m not over confident going into tomorrow, but I’ve been coaching a long time and I know anything can happen.
“Of all the years I’ve been doing this, this year is the most balanced. In the past Grove City or someone was way ahead of the rest, but we’re all fairly even this year.”
Last year, the Union City team won the title. Union City’s top golfer — Josh James — returns after winning a state title last season.
Individually, the top 15 golfers will advance to Saturday for day two of the tournament. The top eight finishes will play in the state tournament.
“Joe played well from the blues in a practice round (Thursday). He’s striking the ball really well. He made the cut last year and was 12 out of 15 so he was four off from states,” Hanley said. “Sometimes with seniors they’ll get so in their heads because they’ve never done it before and it will put pressure on them.”
Also representing Crawford County will be Cambridge Springs seniors Josh Reisenauer and Brady Campbell. Both are first-time district qualifiers.
