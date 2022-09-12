HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown girls volleyball team faced a much bigger school in General McLane on Monday, but the Lady Panthers passed the test with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21) non-region win at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
General McLane led 10-5 to open the first set, but Saegertown crawled back into the set with a 5-0 run to even the game at 10. The teams traded points, but Saegertown’s offense started to run on all cylinders near the end of the set.
Sophomore setter Lindsey Greco dished the ball to fellow sophomore Brywn McLaughlin for back-to-back kills to grab a 21-18 lead. Three Lady Lancers errors and a Lyndzee Amory ace completed a 7-3 run for Saegertown and gave the team a 1-0 lead in the match.
Saegertown kept its momentum rolling into the second set. The Lady Panthers quickly went up 22-13 and seemed to run away with the set, but General McLane fought back. Saegertown won the set 25-20, but GM ended the set on a 7-3 run and had momentum on its side
“We were up and down. Our inexperience showed at times. Overall, I’m very pleased because it is a bigger school,” Saegertown head coach Justyn Greco said. “That’s a good team on the other side of the net with a very good hitter. They have several good players, but they have one that really stands out. It was nice to see us get some digs and some blocks on her. That’s why we schedule these games — to give us a good test before we get into our region.”
The player Greco referred to is senior Lili Mook. The 5-foot 11-inch outside hitter hammered home 14 kills and added 12 digs and three aces for the Lady Lancers. Greco didn’t prepare a special scheme to keep her in check, but the teams did play each other recently.
“That was our normal defense,” Greco said. “We saw them over the weekend at the Fort LeBoeuf tournament so we knew what was coming in, but I didn’t really change anything defensively.”
In the third set, General McLane kept the momentum and led for nearly the entire set. At one point, the Lady Lancers led 24-15 and seemed to be turning the tide of the match. Saegertown lost the set 25-20, but five straight points the team rattled off helped slow General McLane’s momentum.
“Passing kind of fell off in the third set. That affected our entire offense. When I called a timeout I said ‘we need to get the momentum back in our favor.’ We went on about a five point run. That was a huge swing,” Greco said. “Even though we still lost the set, it carried us into the fourth set. That ended up being a win for us to get that momentum. I preach to the girls all the time that volleyball is a game of momentum.”
Saegertown led 20-12 in the fourth set, but the team’s inexperience showed again as the Lady Lancers crawled back into the match at 20-19. The Lady Panthers recovered and won the fourth and final set 25-21.
McLaughlin led the offense with 15 kills and Amory added seven. Greco finished with 30 assists and four aces. Defensively, Rylie Braymer had 17 digs while Camryn Trzeciak and Alyssa Arblaster each added nine.
Saegertown is now 2-1 overall on the season. The Lady Panthers open region play on Thursday against Titusville at home.
