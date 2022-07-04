Saegertown beat Vernon 14-0 in four innings in the 8-10 year old bracket of the District 1 Little League tournament on Saturday.
Superb pitching led Saegertown to the win. Ian Huson posted nine strikeouts in three innings while Parker Adkins had three strikeouts in one inning.
At the plate, Adkins went 3-3 with two triples and one double. Cole Annibale was also 2-2 with one triple and Calvin Burchill was 2-2. Huson and Brayden Shetler each had multiple hits.
Saegertown will play Meadville/Mid-East on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
