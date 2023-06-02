Katelyn Young, a 2020 graduate of Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, recently wrapped up her junior softball season at Division I Lehigh University.
Young was 20-8 as a starter for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. She had an ERA of 2.78 and struck out 116 batters across 169 innings this season.
The pitcher was named to the All-Patriot League Second-Team for her efforts this season. She was also a third-team selection in the Mid-Atlantic Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Young also pitched a no-hitter in a 2-0 win against Monmouth on March 22. It was the program’s first no-hitter since 2019.
Lehigh finished the season 40-14. It was the sixth time in program history the Mountain Hawks hit the 40-win mark.
