SHARON — Of the 20 wrestlers from five Crawford County Schools who qualified for the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament held Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School, 10 of them are moving on.
As in moving on to the PIAA Class 2A State Wrestling Championships set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The top four wrestlers from regionals qualified for Hershey. Wrestling also included fifth and sixth place. Those wrestlers are not moving on but wrestled to determine an alternate, if needed.
Leading the way to Hershey will be the Saegertown Panthers, including two-time region champion Hunter Robison.
Of the 10 wrestlers who qualified for states, Saegertown had accounted for five of them, with three in the finals.
Robison was the only won who left wearing a regional crown.
Wrestling at 113 pounds, Robison had a bye and two wins before meeting Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick in the championship bout. Pisarchick gave Robison a hard time, but the Panther came away with a 4-3 win.
Robison, a senior, heads into states with a 33-3 record. Last year, he placed fifth at states.
Saegertown coach Jim Mulligan said this was Robison’s second region title, which was “pretty cool.”
“For 11 years in a row, we have had at least one region champ, so he kept that rolling for us,” Mulligan said.
Also headed to states for the Panthers is Carter Beck, who placed second at 106 pounds after losing to Hickory’s Louie Gill by a 15-0 technical fall.
“Carter wrestled tough,” Mulligan said. “He’s a little small for a 106-pounder, but he wrestled hard.”
The other Panther in the finals was heavyweight Josh Perrine at 285 pounds. He placed second after being pinned by Corry’s Xavier Reyda in the finals bout.
Also headed to states for Saegertown is Owen Hershelman, (120), who finished fourth; and Landon Caldwell (189), who also placed fourth.
Sophomore Porter Brooks (215) had two losses and finished his season at 18-14.
Saegertown placed fifth in the team standings, and Mulligan said, overall, he was happy with his wrestlers’ performances.
“Five going to states is a great weekend,” Mulligan said. “We’ve only done that a few times in school history.”
Cochranton had eight wrestlers at regionals, with two of them moving on to states.
At 132 pounds, Jack Martinec, who didn’t wrestle at states last year, had a bye and two wins before meeting Brookville’s Owen Reinsel in the finals. Martinec, a senior, lost a 15-0 technical fall for second place.
Going to states with Martinec will be teammate Stetson Boozer. Wrestling at 160 pounds, Boozer was pinned by Reynolds’ Gito Gentile in 3:35 for fourth place.
Ending their season for the Cardinals were junior Kyle Lantz (106) at 27-10; sophomores Daylend Schlosser (113) at 19-17 and Blake Foulk (126) at 21-17; and seniors Stephen Martinec (sixth at 138) at 25-6, Louden Gledhill (sixth at 172) at 32-10 and Ramy Sample (sixth at 285) at 22-18.
When five of the eight still had a chance at states, Cochranton coach John Svirbly said the school has never had that many looking at states.
“They showed a lot of heart in some cases, battling back to give them a chance to go,” Svirbly said.
“When it came down to Jack Martinec and Boozer as the final two heading for states, Svirbly said he was “excited for them.”
“We’ll give them a day to rest and come back next week and practice hard,” Svirbly said. “I had a good group of seniors, and I am going to miss them. They are a unique group of kids.”
One of the most disappointing matches at regionals belongs to a wrestler from Conneaut Area High School.
Sophomore Hunter Gould went into the tournament with a 32-0 record and into the finals at 120 pounds at 34-0.
Unfortunately, Gould met up with Brookville’s Cole Household. The two battled to a 1-1 tie through most of the third period, and it appeared as though the match could go into overtime. However, with nine seconds left in the third, Household scored on a takedown for two points and a 3-1 win, giving Gould his first loss of the season. Gould heads to states with a 34-1 record.
Conneaut sent only two to regionals, and Gould’s teammate, Collin Hearn, also made the finals.
Wrestling at 160, Hearn went into the finals at 28-2 to face Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman. Hearn also placed second after losing a 7-2 decision.
Conneaut coach Kevin Welsh said this season has been bittersweet. The bitter part was they had a small team.
“That made it difficult to win dual matches, but the kids were able to set that aside and focus as individuals. They didn’t let that stop them,” Welsh said.
The sweet part is the postseason has been good, with two wrestlers qualifying for states.
“Taking two kids to the state tourney is a great feat for them,” Welsh said.
Cambridge Springs took two wrestlers to regionals; one qualified for states.
Junior Gunnar Gage is headed to Hershey. The Blue Devil junior battled to a third-place finish. Wrestling at 126 pounds, Gage won an 11-5 decision over Port Allegany’s Chase Weimer to head to states.
Sophomore Brody Beck, wrestling at 132 pounds, saw his season come to a close. Beck had a bye in the quarterfinals, then lost to Curwensville’s Nik Fegert to end his season at 28-17.
Cambridge coach Dalton Lester said their season went good as a team with having to give up forfeit matches.
“But our team individually performed well at tournaments,” Lester said.
He said it’s unfortunate they didn’t take more to regionals, but he was happy for the two that made it.
“Brody, as a sophomore, is knocking on the door to states,” Lester said.
Gage, a junior is making his third trip to states.
“I think we can win matches at states and ultimately bring home a medal,” Lester said.
Maplewood also took two wrestlers to regionals. Unfortunately for the Tigers, neither one made it to states, but they are both underclassmen, so chances are, they’ll be back.
Freshman Cadyn Shetler (160) had one win and two losses to end his season at 20-18.
Maplewood coach Chris Andrews said his kids “wrestled tough the past three tournaments.”
“For us to bring two into regionals – one freshman and one sophomore – is great. Now they know what it’s like to face top-notch competition in the region,” Andrews said.