Allegheny men’s basketball senior Brian Roberts, Jr. was named the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Athlete of the Week for his performances in a pair of wins against Oberlin and Kenyon last week.
For Roberts, Jr., this marks the third occasion he has earned the honor this season.
In two games last week, the senior averaged 30.0 points per game. Against Oberlin, he tallied 30 points alongside five rebounds, two assists and two steals. In that game, he drained five three-pointers and was 11-for-13 from the charity stripe. In the victory against Kenyon, he again scored 30 points with a season-high six assists, five rebounds and two steals. He converted six three-pointers to match his career high and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. In 12 games this season, the senior has topped 20 points nine times and has 30-or-more points three times.
The Gators are back in action Wednesday when they travel to conference foe Hiram. Tip-off is slated for 6 pm.