It’s a small world.
That was evident when Meadville native Mark Richard, who is on the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee, was face-to-face with Meadville Area Senior High School alum and current Indiana University of Pennsylvania guard Armoni Foster at last week’s NCAA Division II tournament.
The tournament was held in Evansville, Indiana, and featured eight Division II teams. Each team was the winner of their respective region.
“IUP won the Atlantic region and thats how I ran into Armoni. District 10 was well represented in Evansville between Armoni, Dave Morris (Strong Vincent) and Ethan Porterfield (Sharon),” Richard said. “It was great. I ran into Armoni and he knows coach Mark McElhinny (Meadville’s head coach) really well so we hit it off and talked for a bit.”
Richard’s role on the committee is that he’s in charge of the South Region, which consists of the Sunshine State Conference, the Gulf South Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He’s in the first year of a four-year appointment. It’s a position that he was selected for by the NCAA.
Richard, 61, is currently the athletic director at Montevallo University in Montevallo, Alabama. It’s his latest role in what’s been a 33-year career in college sports administration that’s taken him to seven different universities across the country.
His interest in athletics was ignited at local softball fields thanks to his father, Dan Richard.
“I owe an awful lot to my dad. He’s been the biggest influence on me as far as athletics. He and my mom (Cecile), they’re the ones that got me started and have followed my career through athletics,” Richard said. “Just growing up around the softball fields in Meadville was really big for me.”
Longtime contributing writer Jim Hunter spent a lot of time at the local softball fields. Hunter described Dan as a very knowledgeable softball player and manager.
The elder Richard is also in the baseball hall of fame. In the 1961 world series, a foul ball was hit onto the roof of Forbes Field and Dan climbed a pole and made his way to the roof to get the ball. A picture of his retrieval is in the hall of fame.
“He really enjoyed fast-pitch softball. He was a hard-nosed player and a great guy,” Hunter said. “When he was managing, he knew everything about every player. He was a straight shooter.”
All the time spent around the softball fields left an imprint on Richard. He played for the Saegertown legion baseball team for several years and would play a year of collegiate baseball. The 1979 Maplewood graduate took his talents to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Athletic Conference at Clarion University.
Richard played baseball as a pitcher his freshman year and football all four years where he excelled as a linebacker. He was part of a Golden Eagle squad that won a PSAC Championship in 1980 and was named first-team all-conference his senior season.
Clarion’s coaching staff left a lasting impression on Richard.
“I was really lucky because we had great football coaches that cared about the kids and cared about the student athletes. I’m still friends with one of my coaches and one of my coach’s wives because she was my advisor,” Richard said. “I saw the way they dealt with and treated people and ran their business. I tried to follow that and emulate them in my career.”
He graduated with a degree in business administration and attended the University of Florida for a master’s of exercise and sports sciences with a sports management emphasis in 1989.
It was at Florida where his sports administration career began as a graduate assistant and as operations and facilities advisor after graduation.
“I’ve always loved athletics and was heavily involved with it at Clarion. I worked with events and the athletic director — it seemed the natural route for me to go,” Richard said of his decision to pursue sports administration. “I did operations there (at Florida). We had SEC baseball, SEC track and field, NCAA tennis champs — they host all kinds of events down there so for two years I just did everything.”
From Florida he went to North Carolina State (NC State) where he was the director of student-athlete services. Richard then went west to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). At UNLV, he worked in game operations.
“At that point I got into NCAA Compliance. I got into that because there was a lot of movement throughout the country as far as jobs. I could see there would be a better future for me,” Richard said. “It’s like if you’re a coach you better know the rules. So if I’m gonna be in athletic administration, I’d better learn the rules of the NCAA.”
That move pivoted Richard to Vanderbilt University in 1997 as the director of athletics for compliance. He stayed in the SEC with his next move to Auburn University in Alabama.
Richard stayed at Auburn for 10 years as associate director of athletics and senior associate director of athletics for team support for the final five years.
“My favorite memory was probably in 2004 when the football team went undefeated. They didn’t win a national championship because USC and Oklahoma both went undefeated and played for a national championship, so we were third,” Richard said. “But when you win every game and win an SEC championship, it’s pretty exciting.”
After assisting at Auburn for a decade, Richard wanted a shot at leading an athletic department. This decision led him back to northwest Pennsylvania’s Gannon University in 2009.
“Sooner or later if you’re the assistant coach you want to be the head coach. I was the assistant athletic director and wanted to be an AD, so I started applying for jobs and ending up getting the Gannon job,” Richard said. “It was a chance to come back home.”
Gannon allowed Richard to be close to home with family and friends while also being an athletic director for the first time in his career. Being close to family and leading a collegiate athletic department is what got him to Gannon and exactly what led him away from Gannon.
“My ex-wife was living in Auburn and I had three daughters living with her. That’s why I left Gannon because I wanted to be near my daughters,” Richard said. “I had to be near my girls. It’s tough being 1,000 miles apart.”
Richard has been at Montevallo University since 2014 and said it’s a great place to work.
After more than 30 years and jobs at some of the biggest universities in the country, what is the Crawford County native’s favorite part of his career?
“Dealing with the student athletes. Getting to know them and watching them perform on the practice field, the playing field, watching them grow over four years and just being with the kids. It keeps you young,” Richard said. “Going to the games is exciting because you never know what you’re gonna see. When they win you’re there to pat them on the back and when they lose you’re still there to pat them on the back.”