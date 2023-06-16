The renovations to and dedication of Allegheny College’s Robert M. Garbark Field have played a key role in rejuvenating interest in baseball throughout Crawford County.
Since the renovations were completed on March 24, Garbark Field — named in honor of former Allegheny coach, college alumnus, and major leaguer Robert M. Garbark ’32 — foot traffic at the Robertson Athletic Complex has been abundant. Not only has it been the home for the Gators, but Saegertown Youth Baseball Organization has utilized the facility for practices, and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) used the ballpark for District 10 regular-season and postseason contests.
“I am proud of the field and what it will represent for the community,” Allegheny head baseball coach Brandon Crum explained.
Work to transform Garbark Field into the area’s premier baseball facility began during the winter months. The first of three phases of modernization included a state-of-the-art artificial turf infield, upgraded dugouts and bullpens, a new scoreboard and a branded backstop with professional-style netting.
“Being able to provide a first-class facility to our community was part of my vision when I took over the program,” Crum said. “Crawford County has a history of strong baseball. I want to continue to restore and sustain it for the foreseeable future. The opportunity to watch my son, Griffin, and his friends grow up on ‘Garby Yard’ is nothing short of a dream come true.”
The positive reception of the upgraded venue has led to an exciting opportunity to continue growing baseball in Crawford County over the summer months. Meadville is now home to a new expansion franchise in the Rust Belt League, a summer collegiate baseball league. The Meadville Mustangs have a 26-game schedule throughout June and July and made their debut at Garbark Field on June 3. They have three remaining home doubleheaders on June 24 against the East Butler Bulldogs, July 2 against the Butler Blue Sox and July 15 against the DuBois Bucks.
“This opportunity to bring in high-level talent to Crawford County and give the community a new team to root for is very exciting,” said Crum. “I’ve always desired to create ways to grow baseball locally and connect the Allegheny and Meadville communities. The Mustangs are a great step in that direction.”
